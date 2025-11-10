Senate Braces for Adam Schiff’s Indictment

It looks like the Senate is bracing for the inevitable indictment of Adam Schiff. As you know, the California senator and former impeachment manager who relentlessly pursued Donald Trump under false pretenses faces a looming federal indictment for mortgage fraud.

The allegations are quite serious. The Department of Justice is investigating whether Schiff falsified bank documents and property records to fraudulently secure favorable mortgage terms on his Maryland home while claiming a California condo as his residence during his 2023 Senate campaign.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency referred the case to the DOJ earlier this year after discovering evidence suggesting Schiff repeatedly lied on loan applications. The potential charges include wire fraud, bank fraud, and submitting false financial statements. These are felonies, not paperwork errors. According to investigators, Schiff listed his Maryland property as his primary residence to get better loan terms while simultaneously owning and living in his Burbank condo. If prosecutors can prove he knowingly deceived lenders, Schiff could face serious prison time.

Schiff denies everything, of course. He has established a legal defense fund and assembled a heavyweight legal team that includes former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whom Trump fired in 2017 for refusing to resign. According to Politico, his campaign war chest holds $8.6 million, including $2 million raised last quarter, even though his next election is not until 2030. The defense fund caps donations at $10,000 per year, and Senate ethics rules require full transparency to the Ethics Committee. Schiff's team has built a rapid response operation focused on managing media coverage around any legal developments.

And it looks like Democrats are panicking.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) claims that he has spoken to Republicans who are "disquieted, if not dismayed, by the increasing weaponization of the Department of Justice." No one actually believes that. Blumenthal warned that prosecuting Schiff would "tear down the rule of law that protects them and all Americans."

Democrats spent four years insisting that "no one is above the law" when they targeted Trump. Now they have turned their backs on that mantra. In 2022, Joe Biden infamously declared, "I'm making sure [Trump], under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again." That was widely seen as a threat of prosecution, which Biden ultimately carried out. Democrats never expressed alarm about politicized prosecutions when Biden's DOJ indicted Trump multiple times.

The message from Democrats is that, while it’s okay for Democrats to wage witch hunt after witch hunt against Trump, prosecuting Schiff would “shatter institutional norms” and constitute the “weaponization” of government.

That argument falls apart under the slightest scrutiny. Indicting a sitting senator is not unprecedented. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey was indicted on corruption charges in 2023. Ted Stevens of Alaska was indicted in 2008. Kay Bailey Hutchison of Texas and David Durenberger of Minnesota were both indicted in 1993. According to the Washington Post, 13 sitting U.S. senators from both parties have faced criminal indictments. Schiff would not be the first senator indicted by a Justice Department controlled by the opposing party. The problem Democrats have is that he’s one of their own.

If no one is above the law, then no one is above the law. And if Democrats who waged war on Trump are finally being forced to answer for their own corruption, that is not the collapse of democracy. That is what accountability looks like.

