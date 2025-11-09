Do We Have a Deal to End the Shutdown?

The government shutdown hit 40 days on Sunday, officially becoming the longest shutdown in American history. The stalemate was caused by Democrats filibustering the clean Continuing Resolution over free health care for illegals and Obamacare subsidies. However, according to a report from Axios, a deal to end the Schumer Shutdown is "in reach.”

Advertisement

According to the report, “At least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure through the end of January.”

This may sound like good news, but anyone watching this unfold might want to hold their breath a little longer because we’ve been led to believe this nonsense was ending before.

“The deal would include a December vote on a Democratic proposal to extend ACA tax credits for one year, multiple sources said. It would take 60 votes to pass,” Axios says. “It could also include some kind of language to help federal workers who have been laid off under the shutdown.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced Saturday that the Senate would remain in session until they reach a deal. Lawmakers released text for one piece of a three-bill government funding package on Sunday, and Thune told reporters, "We plan to vote today" to reconsider the House-passed stopgap spending bill. The first piece of that three-part legislation would fund programs and benefits for veterans and Defense Department construction projects for the 2026 fiscal year. The portions of the so-called minibus that would fund the Department of Agriculture and the operations of Congress through the end of the current fiscal year are still being finalized.

Advertisement

According to CBS News, Thune appears optimistic.

Thune told reporters as he headed into the Senate chamber that "the deal is coming together." "We'll see kind of where the votes are," he said. "This kind of stuff can drag on indefinitely if you allow it to." The majority leader told reporters earlier that the chamber plans to vote today on the House-passed funding measure that's part of a plan to reopen the government, along with passing a handful of year-long funding measures. The measure would require support from Democrats to move forward.

Trump appears to support the deal:

🚨W.H. SUPPORTS THE SENATE FUNDING FRAMEWORK:



Sr W.H. official: "The President has wanted the government open since day one. This appears to be a good way to accomplish that goal." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 9, 2025

The wildcard, of course, is the fact that Democrats have been emboldened after sweeping election victories last week, and they simply don’t care about holding Americans hostage with this shutdown as long as they think the politics benefits them. And of course, in a way it does. They are beholden to the radical base of the party, which only wants them to resist Trump.

Advertisement

Trump, of course, is getting impatient and wants to see a deal happen, and if it doesn’t, he wants Republicans to nuke the filibuster.

“The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday. “If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown has now been dragging on over a month. Democrats aren’t negotiating in good faith, and seem determined to hold the country hostage while blaming the GOP.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!