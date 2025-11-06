Mamdani Shamelessly Reveals Everything Wrong With His Socialist Promises

Zohran Mamdani could have picked any number of ways to celebrate his recent election victory, but he chose the most revealing one possible. Mere days after winning the New York City mayorship on grand promises of “free” everything—free buses, rent freezes, and more—he turned to his “working people” supporters to ask for a hand out, begging them to pay for his transition.

Not the gender kind, mind you, but his mayoral transition. And really, Margaret Thatcher’s famous line comes to mind: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples’ money.” Mamdani seems intent on proving her right in real time.

Mamdani’s campaign was built on a simple message—New Yorkers would finally get relief from the crushing costs of living. How? Other people’s money. That meant things like making bus rides “free” and instituting rent freezes to protect tenants. It was the kind of utopian pitch that sounds well-intentioned in theory but collapses under the weight of basic economics. We’ve seen this movie before, and now know how it all ends. Free buses inevitably become mobile homeless shelters once fare enforcement dies, and rent freezes drive landlords to neglect repairs until buildings crumble. Socialists never calculate those costs because, in their worldview, there’s always someone else to pay for it.

So imagine the irony when Mamdani’s first post-election announcement wasn’t a policy plan to make housing affordable or transit safer, but a fundraising plea.

“You know, there were a few months ago where I told supporters across this city to stop donating, and today, I am asking them to start once again,” he said an a press conference Wednesday. “And I am asking them to do so because of the fact that a transition that can meet the moment of preparing for January 1st is one that will require staff, it will require research, it will require infrastructure, and those are things that we will have to provide, and I'm excited for the fact that it will be funded by the very people who brought us to this point, the working people who have been left behind by the politics of this city.”

NOW — Zohran Mamdani asks “working people who have been left behind” to donate money to his transition team pic.twitter.com/cYmySSx6zr — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 5, 2025

Imagine running a campaign on the idea that working people are struggling with money, and then asking them to cough up money to fund his transition. Why doesn’t he ask his billionaire ally Alex Soros to chip in? After all, he’s one of those “good” billionaires.

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

Instead, Mamdani asked the same working-class voters he claimed to champion to dig deeper into their own pockets. This is just as bad as Kamala Harris soliciting donations from supporters to help her pay off her campaign debt after the election.

The hypocrisy couldn’t be clearer. He once lectured that politics should be about “service,” not cash, and told people to stop donating. Now he’s coming back for money—from the very working people he claims to champion. New York is about to get a master class in socialist economics: moral posturing always ends in moral debt. Mamdani’s donors—the baristas, bus drivers, and everyday New Yorkers he promised to protect—will soon learn what Thatcher knew all too well: when socialism runs out, all that’s left is someone else’s money, and he’s already asking for theirs.

