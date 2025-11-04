Wanda Sykes Admits She’s Racist and Sexist… Gets Cheered

Wanda Sykes has never exactly been known for her humility, but her latest remarks take her arrogance to another level. At Variety’s Power of Women L.A. event, where she was being honored, Sykes proudly declared that she doesn’t just favor hiring women; she flat-out discriminates against men. And not only that, but she further admitted that, if the woman happens to be black, the job is essentially guaranteed.

“My joy is when I’m able to hire somebody. And you know who I like to hire? Women,” she said. “I’ll be upfront with you. When it comes to a position, and I look on the paper — she might be right here, and he’s up there… I’m hiring the woman. That’s just how I operate.” Then came the kicker: “And I’ll be honest with you: If she’s a black woman, oh, pssh. Girl, you got the job.”

Wanda Sykes says she prefers not to hire a man or white person pic.twitter.com/2zioWv2wjS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2025

Let’s pause for a second. That’s not “empowerment.” That’s discrimination — proudly admitted, publicly celebrated, and cheered by a Hollywood audience too blinded by identity politics to see how insane it sounds.

Imagine, for just one moment, if a white male comedian got on stage and said, “My joy is when I’m able to hire somebody. And you know who I like to hire? Men. And if he’s a white man, oh, pssh. Boy, you got the job.” He wouldn’t be getting honored by anybody. He’d be facing an HR investigation before he even left the stage.

But because Wanda Sykes checks the right boxes, she gets a standing ovation. The same people who preach “equity” and “inclusion” are perfectly fine with exclusion, as long as the victims are men or white people. It’s the new moral code of Hollywood: Discrimination is bad, unless it’s fashionable.

Sykes went on to say, “What I plan on doing is to continue to create projects and, even in my stand-up, to speak and represent more of what powerful women can do. We’re at a moment in time where, with everything that’s going on in the government, we need to create projects where life imitates art.” Translation: She’s going to keep injecting politics and identity obsession into everything she touches, because that’s what gets applause in her bubble.

Her defenders will insist she’s just “lifting up underrepresented voices” — the same tired line used to justify every double standard on the Left. But when you strip away the buzzwords, what she’s really saying is that it’s okay to judge people by their gender and skin color, so long as the discrimination goes in a direction the right people approve of. That’s not progress; it's regression dressed up as virtue.

Everything Sykes said flies in the face of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream — the dream that people would be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. King envisioned a country where equality meant fairness for everyone, not a revolving door of racial and gender favoritism. But in modern Hollywood, that dream has been twisted into something unrecognizable — a hierarchy of victimhood where your moral worth is determined by how oppressed you claim to be.

I’ve never liked Sykes. She’s always come across as a bigot who masks her bias with punchlines, and this latest display only confirms it. She’s not some brave truth-teller; she’s just another celebrity who thinks prejudice is fine as long as white people, especially men, are the victims.

You know who actually had it right? Jerry Seinfeld. When BuzzFeed tried to shame him years ago for not having enough “diversity” on his show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Seinfeld laughed it off and said he only cared whether the person was funny, not what box they checked.

“People think it's, it's the census or something? I mean, this has gotta … represent the, the actual pie chart of, of, of America? Who cares? It's just funny, you know? Funny is the world that I live in. You're funny, I'm interested. You're not funny, I'm not interested,” Seinfeld said. “And I have no interest in gender or race or anything like that, but everyone else is kind of, with their little calculating, is this the exact right mix, you know?”

Sykes, on the other hand, is everything she claims to oppose: sexist, racist, and smug about it. The Left will keep applauding her for it, but the rest of us see exactly what’s going on. When you boast about hiring based on race and sex, you’re not fighting discrimination; you’re perpetuating it. And no amount of self-congratulation from Variety can make that noble.

