Karine Jean-Pierre’s Book Tour Is an Absolute Trainwreck

Karine Jean-Pierre's book tour is shaping up to be an absolute train wreck, and honestly, she has no one to blame but herself. The former White House press secretary is getting destroyed for her role in one of the most brazen attempted cover-ups in presidential history: hiding Joe Biden's obvious mental and physical decline from the American people. Last week, CNN called her out, and she was clearly unprepared, and now, MSNBC of all places joined in.

And once again, she did not handle it well.

Let’s rewind a bit. When Special Counsel Robert Hur investigated Biden’s illegal retention of classified documents from his Senate and vice presidential days, he made a damning determination. Biden was essentially too senile to prosecute. The special counsel documented numerous memory lapses and cognitive issues that painted a damning picture of the president’s mental state. When Hur’s findings went public, the White House launched into full attack mode against him.

Jean-Pierre was leading the charge from the podium, attacking Hur while refusing to release the transcript or audio of Biden’s interview. She accused the special counsel of having a partisan agenda, and insisted his report was gratuitous and unacceptable. The White House even claimed Hur had inappropriately brought up Biden’s son’s death during the interview. It was a despicable smear campaign designed to discredit a man who was simply doing his job.

Then President Trump took office, and the audio finally got released. Surprise, surprise. Jean-Pierre and her underlings had been lying through their teeth. The audio showed Biden brought up his son’s death for no particular reason—something he did constantly as president to elicit sympathy—and then couldn’t even remember what year it happened. The White House constructed its attacks on Hur with deliberate falsehoods.

Fast forward to this weekend’s interview, and the MSNBC host hit Jean-Pierre with a question she clearly wasn’t prepared for. Had she apologized to Robert Hur? After all, the man lost his job because of the attacks from Democrats and the White House, with Jean-Pierre leading the charge from the podium. The host noted that the American public saw another side of Biden’s mental acuity during the summer debate, making it clear Hur had been right all along.

Jean-Pierre’s response was painful to watch. She stammered through her nonsense talking points about seeing the president every day and how “sharp” he was. “He is something that was sharp. He was sharp, he was, he was…” she sputtered before getting interrupted. She insisted her reality was seeing someone every single day who was understanding policy and history, who pushed his team. She could only speak for what she saw during her time as press secretary, she claimed.

‘Have You Apologized?’ KJP Gets *WRECKED* for Covering Up Biden's Mental Decline on... MSNBC??



Former WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed *ON MSNBC* for covering up Joe Biden's mental decline.



“Have you apologized to Robert Hur?”



KJP was stopped cold. Visibly… pic.twitter.com/auM2ixmySs — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 27, 2025

This is absolute garbage. Conservative media documented Biden’s mental and physical stumbles on a nearly daily basis for years. His impairment became impossible for even the liberal media to deny after his disastrous debate with Trump in June 2024, which ultimately forced Biden out of the race, handed the nomination to Kamala Harris, and resulted in Trump winning the election in a landslide.

The interview was going so badly for her that when asked if she had any regrets for anything she said while speaking on behalf of the Biden administration, she launched into identity politics.

“I woke up every day, I woke up every day, very proud to be the White House press secretary,” she said. “I woke up every day as a black woman who is queer, who had never, no one had ever seen someone like me at that podium, standing behind that lectern. It was an honor and a privilege to have that job, and I did it to the best of my abilities…”

Host: "Do you have any regrets?"



Biden Press Secretary: "Look, I woke up as a black & queer woman every day… I tried my best." pic.twitter.com/e9n1E2TXfe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2025

This is the classic Democrat defense mechanism. Hide behind identity politics and tell everyone to back off. But being a black woman who is queer doesn’t excuse what she did. She showed zero contrition for her role in one of the biggest cover-ups in modern political history.

The irony here is rich. MSNBC spent almost Biden’s entire presidency claiming there was no problem with his mental state, while conservative media pointed out his obvious cognitive decline regularly. Joe Scarborough infamously claimed in March 2024 that “this version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I've known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it.”

So yes, it’s a big deal that the same network that spent years running interference for Biden is suddenly grilling Karine Jean-Pierre over his cognitive decline. Watching her squirm under pressure from a network that once treated her with kid gloves is undeniably satisfying. That said, MSNBC doesn’t deserve too much credit for finally doing its job. They’re not seeking truth; they’re scrambling for credibility after four years of propping up a lie.

