Joe Scarborough Goes Full Nutcase Defending Biden’s Mental Acuity

I know it's human nature to think the best of the candidate you're supporting, but sometimes Joe Biden's boosters take it to an extreme when they are incapable of acknowledging that Biden is old and senile. Earlier this week, Mark Cuban basically admitted he didn't care about Biden's physical or mental health. He hates Trump enough that he'd vote for Biden on his deathbed.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he admitted.

That stands in sharp contrast to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, who tried to sell the idea that Joe Biden is not only cogent but at the top of his game.

"I've said it for years now: he's cogent," said Scarborough on Wednesday. "But I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He's far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he's better than he's ever been, intellectually, analytically, because he's been around for 50 years. And, you know — I don't know if people know this or not — Biden used to be a hothead. Sometimes that Irishman would getting in front of the reasoning. Sometimes he would say things he didn't want to say."

"Start your tape right now," he continued, "because I'm about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I've known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it."

Joe Scarborough: “F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever.”



Biden is so cogent, so mentally sharp, that he can't get through closed-door fundraisers with donors without relying on notecards. Almost every public interaction is heavily scripted because his handlers don't trust him enough to leave anything to chance. He claims to have spoken with world leaders years after they died. He gets lost on stage. If that's the best he's ever been, then I'd had to see videos of him from years past when he was worse.

Now, let's be honest about what Scarborough said. He's either lying or has gone full nutcase. Frankly, it's both. He's obviously lying, but he's gone crazy if he thinks that anyone believes him. Liberal pundits have been calling for Joe Biden to drop out because they see the evidence that he's not physically or mentally capable of being president.

“We had to wait till this year — till now, really — to see Biden even begin to show what he’d be like on the campaign trail,” leftist political analyst Ezra Klein admitted last month. “And what I think we’re seeing is that he is not up for this. He is not the campaigner he was, even five years ago.”

Persistent worries regarding his age and mental acuity continue to linger, and it won't get better with time. As we get closer to the election, these concerns are only going to intensify, and the rigors of campaigning will exacerbate them.

What good does it do for Biden's defenders to pretend this isn't a problem? Had Biden's supporters in the media been more honest about his cognitive health, it's possible they wouldn't be stuck pretending everything is just fine right now.