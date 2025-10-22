Scott Jennings Crushed the ‘No Kings’ Protests As a Total Waste

Scott Jennings has earned a solid reputation for dismantling Democratic talking points on live television, but his performance this week on CNN’s The Source was a full-on demolition job. The topic was the so-called “No Kings” protests. What Jennings did was expose how hollow, performative, and downright unserious these protests really are.

Host Kaitlan Collins set the stage by playing a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) warning Republicans not to underestimate the left’s rage. From there, she turned to Jennings, asking whether Cruz had a point about Democrats’ passion. “Yeah, look, he’s right to worry about every election,” Jennings said. “He’s right to worry about the political opposition. And there is obviously energy in opposing Donald Trump. Of course, there was energy in opposing him last year, and he won the election.”

That one line alone deflated the media narrative that the left’s outrage automatically translates into victory. Jennings reminded viewers that Trump’s 2024 win happened despite that “energy.” But he didn’t stop there. Jennings turned the knife, mocking the weekend protests as little more than cosplay activism. “They would have had a better use of their time this weekend,” he said, “knocking on doors in Virginia or New Jersey than, you know, marching around the mall or whatever in crazy cat costumes this weekend.”

Jennings’ jab drew immediate outrage from liberal commentator Karen Finney, who practically leapt to the protesters’ defense. “So, Scott, you’re saying that Americans who decide they want to take to the streets and make their voices heard because they feel like their president is not listening to them… that’s not a good use of time?” she demanded. “You’re criticizing these people who went out to, you know, be Americans and say they love [sic] their country and want their president to listen to them. That’s not a good use of time. That’s outrageous.”

Jennings’ comeback was surgical. “Well, no,” he replied calmly, “I mean, normal people were spending time with their family and watching college football.”

That simple statement landed like a grenade. While Finney scrambled to insist that “families actually came — turned out together,” Jennings brushed it off entirely. “I don’t care how they spend their time,” he said. “If they want to go out and protest, be my guest. They’re welcome to do it. And I don’t really care whether they do it or not. But I just happen to think if I were Democrats, I would rather have directed that energy into the campaigns that are going on this year instead of marching around the way they did.”

And then came the fatal blow. “But listen, you got to spend your time however you want as a free country, not a monarchy.”

That last line, “not a monarchy,” was a perfect closer. With one sentence, Jennings mocked the left’s overwrought “No Kings” theme while reaffirming exactly what separates normal Americans from the perpetual outrage mob.

President Trump’s made-up video answered a rally with a made up reason. Dems ought to lighten up and stop being humorless scolds. But they are welcome to protest - it is a free country, not a monarchy, after all. 👑 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZycrQQd5Ye — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 21, 2025

Jennings didn’t just challenge the “No Kings” protests; he demolished them. He cut through the movement’s self-serious slogans and theatrical costumes that legacy media tried to portray as noble resistance, exposing it as a weekend cosplay for activists who confuse street theater with civic engagement.

