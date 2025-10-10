Piers Morgan Almost Lost It After Green Party Leader Made Crazy Claim About Gender

The transgender movement is facing a global reckoning as public backlash against its extreme beliefs continues to grow. Thursday night’s Virginia gubernatorial debate made one thing clear: Democrats are no longer as eager to shout their allegiance to gender ideology as they once were. Yet there are still plenty of true believers willing to say the quiet part out loud, and few moments captured that delusion better than UK Green Party leader Zack Polanski’s astonishing appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where even Morgan struggled to keep a straight face.

Polanski made it abundantly clear that he’s fully bought into the radical transgender ideology. During a jaw-dropping exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Polanski revealed just how far down the rabbit hole he’s gone — insisting, without hesitation, that “a woman can have a penis.” What followed was one of the most insane interviews in recent memory.

It all began when Morgan posed a question that should be simple enough for anyone outside a gender studies seminar: “Can a woman have a penis?”

“Yes,” Polanski said without hesitation. When Morgan paused, Polanski doubled down, mumbling that it would “take them a long time on the National Health Service to get rid of it,” before adding that it was “another separate problem.”

Morgan, ever the provocateur, couldn’t resist summing it up: “All right, I think we’ll leave it on a woman can have a penis.”

At that point, Polanski accused Morgan of lacking “nuance and complexity about a pretty complicated conversation.” But Morgan didn’t buy it. “Not really,” he shot back. “You couldn’t have been clearer.”

Polanski then tried to cloak his position in pseudo-intellectual jargon. “I’m clear because actually when you want to look at the science—” he began, before Morgan interrupted: “You were crystal clear. I asked you a simple question.”

Polanski protested that Morgan was “laughing” at him — which he was, and rightfully so — which Polanski said “demeans trans people.” Then came the classic activist deflection: “What have you got against trans people? Why are you punching down?”

Morgan stayed calm, insisting he had “nothing against trans people” but that Polanski’s inability to define basic biological terms was “a huge problem for someone leading a party in this country.”

That’s when Polanski went full activist. “A woman is a gender,” he declared, dismissing Morgan’s statement that “a woman is a biological female.”

“Gender is complicated,” Polanski insisted. “Gender is a spectrum.”

Morgan wasn’t having it. “It’s not complicated. A woman is a biological female,” he replied. But Polanski pushed back again, claiming, “People aren’t necessarily born male and female,” a line that prompted an exasperated “Oh, for God’s sake” from Morgan.

When Morgan pointed out that no serious leader could win over voters while denying basic reality, Polanski boasted that his Green Party was “the most favorable party in London right now.” Morgan fired back, “Why don’t you start going out tomorrow with your big campaign that women can have penises? See how you get on.”

Instead of defending his stance, Polanski tried to pivot to economic inequality, claiming people “don’t care about the conversation we’ve had.” Morgan reminded him that women’s rights — not activist talking points — are what matter to voters. But Polanski brushed it off again, insisting that people just “want to put food on the table” and saying, “let’s not talk about trans women specifically.”

Morgan replied, “You just did.”

By the end of the segment, Polanski doubled down: “You said, ‘Can a woman have a penis?’ and I said yes… of course a woman can have a penis.”

Morgan summed up what most viewers were thinking: “It’s complete bulls***t.”

Polanski fired back, “When were you a doctor or an expert in women’s rights or science?” Morgan replied that the U.K. Supreme Court had already made it “crystal clear what a woman is.” Polanski’s response? “Well, yes, actually. In this case, yes, I do [know better].”

That told the whole story. Like so many leftists, Polanski is so blinded by gender ideology that he now thinks he knows better than science, law, and basic reality. For a party leader to insist “a woman can have a penis” — and call that “nuance” — shows just how far gone the Green Party is. Morgan was right: Polanski needs to “work this stuff out.” Until he does, his party will keep leading Britain’s descent into madness.

The Virginia debate and Polanski’s shocking interview expose two sides of the same coin: the transgender cult is increasingly untethered from reality. While many on the left now tiptoe around gender ideology in public to avoid voter backlash, the true believers relentlessly double down on absurdities that defy science, law, and common sense. The real danger is that the radicals hold the reins of power on the left, and even those who can’t publicly claim that women can have penises still feel compelled to pander to the base that believes it.

