Bill Maher Savages Kamala and Her New Memoir... And It Is Epic!

On the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host torched Kamala Harris’s newly released memoir 107 Days, calling it a self-pitying exercise in blame-shifting and delusion. Maher mocked both the tone and the premise of the book, which recounts Harris’s disastrous 2024 presidential campaign.

Advertisement

“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the ‘24 election is called 107 Days,” Maher began, “but it should have been called Everyone Sucks But Me.” He added that 107 Days was “a victim’s title because, get it, she only had 107 days to win.” Then, with his trademark sarcasm, Maher reminded the audience that Harris hardly entered the race as an underdog. “Yeah, uh, and… a billion and a half dollars,” he quipped. “And a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump.”

Maher went on to say that in Harris’s telling, “nothing is ever Kamala’s fault.” He skewered her tendency to point fingers at everyone around her for her campaign’s implosion. “Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner,” Maher quipped, mimicking her tone. “Pouty face emoji.”

Even California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t escape the mockery. “Gavin Newsom—he was asked for his endorsement but texted, ‘Hiking, will call back,’” Maher said, pausing before the punchline: “But then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom.”

Maher also poked fun at Harris’s repeated claims that America wasn’t “ready” for her brand of leadership. “America itself lets Kamala down by not being ready for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg,” he said. “So she’s stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman,” he joked, referring to Gov. Tim Walz.

Advertisement

“And the rest is herstory,” Maher added. “Poor Kamala—we made her the star of a rom-com and didn’t even give her a gay best friend.”

ICYMI: This Has to Be the Funniest Revelation in Kamala’s Campaign Memoir

The segment closed with Maher ridiculing one of the book’s more self-serious anecdotes about election night. “Kamala writes that on election night, when it was clear she’d lost, an aide peeled the words ‘Madam President’ off the cupcakes before handing them out,” he said. “Oh, geez—that’s like a scene from Bridget Jones Runs for President, for Christ’s sakes.”

Bill Maher just ENDED Kamala Harris’s career with a brutal 2-minute monologue.



This one hurts. The ending is the icing on the cake.



“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days. But it should have been called ‘Everyone sucks but me.’



“107 Days is a… pic.twitter.com/nlulC48sx7 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2025

The audience erupted at each joke, pretty much confirming that everyone sees Kamala and her ridiculous sob story memoir that blames everyone but herself for her failed campaign as a joke. Sure, the book has done well enough to sell a few copies, but certainly won’t sell enough copies to make back the crazy advance she got. And something tells me her book tour won’t last too long. In fact, it was a train wreck right out of the depot. During her first big book interview with Rachel Maddow last month, Kamala tried to explain away a cringeworthy passage from her book where she admits she didn’t pick Buttigieg as her running mate partly because “he’s gay.” The line itself was bad enough, but her attempt to spin it made things worse. When Maddow pressed her—“To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay is hard to hear”—Harris stumbled: “No, no, no… that’s not what I said… that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay.”

Advertisement

Of course, that is exactly what she wrote. The quote speaks for itself. Yet Harris’s instinct, as always, was to deny reality and gaslight anyone who caught her saying the quiet part out loud. It’s the same old Kamala—awkward, evasive, and allergic to accountability.

The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Chuck Schumer led his party into shutting down the government for healthcare for illegals, and the fallout is theirs alone. Help us spread the truth. Sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.