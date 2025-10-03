Here’s How Democrats Get Taxpayers to Fund Free Health Care for Illegals

The Schumer Shutdown has exposed a glaring truth that Democrats would rather the public ignore: their push to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. For years, the party has quietly embraced this policy, openly supporting it when courting their base but scrambling to deny it to the broader public.

Democrats and the mainstream media keep insisting it’s “illegal” for non-citizens to get taxpayer-funded healthcare. Technically, that's true, but Democrats have a workaround. Fourteen states, from California and New York to Illinois and even D.C., provided some form of coverage to illegal immigrants.

State dollars aren’t the issue: Medicaid is a federal-state partnership, and Washington typically covers 50% to 75% of the cost. The One Big Beautiful Bill closed the loopholes that let states hand out free healthcare to people who aren’t supposed to get it. Now Democrats are trying to reopen that loophole, and that's a driving force behind the government shutdown. Some claim state and federal money are different, but there’s no meaningful difference.

Vice President JD Vance is cutting through the lies Democrats and the legacy media keep spinning about taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. In a post on X Thursday morning, Vice President JD Vance explained the mechanics of exactly how the system works — and why claims that “illegals won’t get health care” are utterly preposterous.

“This is important—money is fungible—and it’s why the Democrat and media lie that health care is not going to illegals is so preposterous,” Vance said. He used a simple, concrete example.

“Consider, for instance, two state Medicaid programs—Ohio and New York. New York gives Medicaid to illegals and Ohio doesn’t. When the government gives billions of dollars to New York for Medicaid, that frees up state money in New York that can then be spent on illegals.”

Vance illustrated the concept of fungibility with a vivid analogy: “It’s like if you give a mobster $100 but he PROMISES you he won’t spend the money to buy a gun and commit a crime. Well, he takes the $100 you gave him and buys food, and then takes the money he would have spent on food and uses that money to buy the gun instead. This is what ‘money is fungible’ means.”

The implications aren’t just theoretical. Vance pointed out that when illegal immigrants access medical services, everyone pays more. “Additionally, because medical services are limited in supply, when an illegal accesses health care, it drives up the cost for everyone. So New Yorkers are paying a higher price for medical services, and the federal government is subsidizing those higher prices.”

Vance didn’t hesitate to call out the media for parroting the Democrats’ narrative. “So everyone in the media, from George Stephanopoulos to Jake Tapper, repeating these Democrat talking points, is engaged in the Democrat propaganda war,” he said.

He boiled the argument down to its essence: “Democrats shut down the government to give health care money to illegal aliens. It’s really that simple.”

With this explanation, Vance not only exposes the hypocrisy of Democrats who claim they aren’t funneling taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants but also highlights the media’s complicity in spreading that false narrative. While the shutdown drags on, Americans are left footing the bill for policies designed to benefit noncitizens at the expense of citizens — and the media isn’t just silent, they’re actively defending it.

