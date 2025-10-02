WATCH: Mike Johnson Destroys Dana Bash's Left-Wing Talking Points on Schumer Shutdown

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson systematically dismantled Dana Bash's attempts to pin the government shutdown on Republicans. In a feat of political combat, Johnson easily countered Bash's loaded questions with facts, making it crystal clear that Democrats — not Republicans — were responsible for the shutdown now affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Advertisement

When Bash suggested Johnson had options he wasn't pursuing, the Speaker pointed out that she was incorrect. He explained that Republicans had sent over a "clean CR" that was nonpartisan, with no "Republican priorities or poison pills or gimmicks or tricks." He noted that the 24-page continuing resolution simply maintained "the Biden-era spending levels that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have already supported in the past." Johnson added that Schumer had supported similar measures as recently as March while giving "long speeches about how it was so critically important that we not shut the government down."

"There's nothing for me to give," the Speaker said. "There's nothing to negotiate. I don't have any Republican priorities to put on the table because we sent over a clean CR, and that's why none of this makes sense."

Bash tried pivoting to Democratic arguments about Obamacare subsidies, suggesting they needed to be addressed before insurance companies made their plans. Johnson shut the argument down immediately, calling is "a December policy issue" and noting the benefits "do not expire until December 31." He emphasized that "there's plenty of time on the clock. That's an eternity, as you know, in legislative terms, to have three months ahead of us to do that."

The Speaker explained that the seven-week extension was designed specifically "to allow for all that debate" in a "bipartisan discussion and deliberation" during October. But first, Johnson insisted, "we have to have the lights on in the building to do it."

Advertisement

When Bash pressed him on whether he would refuse to negotiate until the government reopened, Johnson recounted a recent Oval Office meeting where President Trump brought together all four congressional leaders. Johnson revealed that Schumer's counter-proposal "would add $1.5 trillion in new spending on a seven-week stopgap measure." Breaking down Schumer's demands, Johnson said Democrats wanted to "give healthcare to illegal aliens" and "claw back $50 billion that our Republican Big Beautiful Bill put in to prop up rural hospitals."

Johnson noted that "a lot of those rural hospitals, most of them are in red states. So, I don't know. I don't know what his motivation is, but we can't do it."

Bash tried fact-checking Johnson on illegal immigration and healthcare. Johnson calmly corrected her, noting that the current law prohibiting healthcare for illegal aliens existed "because we added that in the law that got signed into law July 4. That was the Republicans' Big, Beautiful Bill. Chuck Schumer's proposal is to repeal that."

When Bash suggested the other "$1 trillion" in Schumer's proposal was meant to reverse Medicaid "cuts," Johnson refused to accept the framing. "Medicaid reforms, not cuts," he insisted. He pointed to the Congressional Budget Office report from Aug. 25, explaining that the CBO — which he noted CNN cites "all the time" as "the neutral arbiter" — projected Republican reforms would actually "save Medicaid" and "strengthen Medicaid." The reason? The CBO identified "2.3 million improper enrollments" in Medicaid, which Johnson described as "illegal aliens; young, able-bodied men without dependents, who are riding the wagon and should be working instead."

Advertisement

ICYMI: This One Photo Captures the Schumer Shutdown Perfectly

Johnson explained that "our legislation strengthens Medicaid because we kick those people off. They were not entitled. Medicaid is intended for U.S. citizens who are young, pregnant women, disabled, or elderly, not these other categories."

After Johnson dismantled Bash’s attempts to pin the shutdown on Republicans by laying bare Chuck Schumer’s political motivations, he further claimed that Schumer is “in political jeopardy” and terrified of a left-wing primary challenge from AOC or another progressive. That, Johnson said, explains why Schumer suddenly reversed positions he had held just months ago. “Chuck Schumer has to put up a fight and pretend that he’s fighting the president, fighting Republicans,” said Johnson. When Bash suggested that politics is always at play, Johnson replied, “That’s fair, but I’m telling you what’s happening right now.”

CNN's Dana Bash just got brutally fact-checked by Speaker Mike Johnson for ten minutes straight on the Schumer Shutdown.



Johnson didn't waiver for a single second and delivered hard facts!



Some of the key points:



• Johnson crushed Bash’s claim the CR is partisan: "We didn’t… https://t.co/AsIKYngC6l pic.twitter.com/EcseQBtVQa — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 1, 2025

What Johnson exposed on CNN wasn’t merely a spat over policy; it was proof that Democrats are willing to shut the government down to appease their activist base. That revelation should terrify every American who depends on stable leadership in Washington. If Republicans keep holding their ground, the truth will not only withstand Schumer’s gamesmanship, but it will expose just how desperate the Democrats have become.

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats chose healthcare for illegals over the American people — and now Washington is closed for business. They own this mess. Help us shine a light on the truth. Use promo code POTUS47 to take 74% off your VIP membership.