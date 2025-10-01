Yes, Democrats Shut Down the Government to Give Illegals Free Healthcare

Democrats went through with it last night — they shut down the government. With the midnight deadline passed, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his caucus chose to grind Washington to a halt rather than drop their demand for taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders had warned for days that Democrats were holding national security and military readiness hostage to force the reinstatement of Medicaid benefits for illegal aliens. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Schumer for putting “free healthcare for illegals” ahead of paychecks for U.S. troops.

Democrats are, of course, pushing back by claiming that illegal immigrants aren’t eligible for Obamacare.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for the ACA. Period.



Trump keeps repeating this lie to hide the truth:



If ACA tax credits aren’t extended as Democrats are demanding, ACA health insurance premiums will spike by 114%. https://t.co/cLqN9QCkIX — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) September 30, 2025

Despite what you're hearing from Republicans, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Affordable Care Act plans.⁰⁰Watch Leader @RepJeffries break down what Democrats are fighting for ⬇️⁰⁰Cancel the cuts, save Americans' heath care, and keep our government open. pic.twitter.com/FRi5ynESj5 — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) September 30, 2025

This is a lie. Not a single federal dollar goes to providing health insurance for undocumented immigrants. NOT. ONE. PENNY.



Republicans would rather lie and shut down the government down than protect your health care. https://t.co/yfVsFUivMy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

To be clear, undocumented immigrants aren't even allowed to enroll in federally funded health coverage.



This is a lie to distract from the fact that Republicans are making your health care more expensive. The people they're hurting are seniors on fixed incomes & working… — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 30, 2025

And so on. Left-wing influencers and the legacy media have also pushed these claims.

They’re also wrong.

Just because illegal immigrants aren’t technically eligible for Obamacare subsidies doesn’t mean they weren’t getting them anyway. In fact, California became the first state to offer health insurance to all illegal immigrants in December 2023.

“Starting Jan. 1, [2024], all undocumented immigrants, regardless of age, will qualify for Medi-Cal, California's version of the federal Medicaid program for people with low incomes,” ABC News reported at the time. “Previously, undocumented immigrants were not qualified to receive comprehensive health insurance but were allowed to receive emergency and pregnancy-related services under Medi-Cal as long as they met eligibility requirements, including income limits and California residency in 2014.”

ICYMI: Elon Musk’s Next Big Project Could Be a Game Changer

California isn’t alone in handing out taxpayer-funded health benefits to illegal immigrants. According to Newsweek, a total of 14 states have programs that provided some form of health coverage to illegals: California, New York, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont. Even Washington, D.C., is on the list. In other words, it’s not just one radical blue state; it’s a growing club of Democrat-run states (and Utah, for some reason) that had healthcare for illegals as official policy.

Advertisement

Here’s the bottom line: state healthcare programs aren’t just funded by state tax dollars — they’re heavily bankrolled by Washington. Medicaid is a federal-state partnership, and the federal government typically covers 50% to 75% of the cost. The One Big Beautiful Bill finally closed the loopholes that let states hand out free healthcare to people who aren’t supposed to be eligible — like illegal immigrants. Democrats fought to reopen that loophole, and when they didn’t get their way, they shut down the government.

So when Republicans say Democrats shut down the government to give free healthcare to illegals, that’s not spin. It’s the plain truth.

The Schumer Shutdown is all about taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. No matter how much the legacy media tries to hide that fact, PJ Media will expose the truth. Join PJ Media VIP—your support keeps us fighting back. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Don’t wait, join today!