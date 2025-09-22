Why Is No One Talking About This Dem Senator’s Explosive Family Scandal?

An explosive lawsuit alleges that the children of Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tormented their mother’s personal assistant so severely that he ultimately took his own life.

Brandon O’Brien, 35, worked for Wyden’s wife, Nancy Bass Wyden, from June 2022 until September 2024. Court filings say O’Brien was “frequently tasked” with caring for the senator’s young kids, including chauffeuring them to school in New York City and even supervising them on family trips to Disney World. Instead of gratitude, the lawsuit claims, he endured relentless abuse from the children that drove him to suicide.

The New York Post has the details:

The disturbing behavior began in September 2022 when the couple’s then-10-year-old daughter allegedly exposed herself to O’Brien, making “sexually explicit” comments and asking about his “intimate life” during school drop-offs, O’Brien’s husband, Thomas Maltezos, alleged in court papers he filed against Bass Wyden and her company, Bass Real Estate LLC.

This is not normal behavior for children. Where did they learn such behaviors and attitudes from? And more importantly, why didn’t it stop? According to the New York Post, Wyden’s wife “allegedly did nothing about the behavior,” according to Maltezos.

Meanwhile, the Wydens’ teenage son berated O’Brien with homophobic slurs such as “f****t” and “zest kitten,” and the boy said “his football team ‘would rape him,'" the suit claimed. The boy allegedly threw things at O’Brien and the mom once “maced her son to restrain him but inadvertently maced Mr. O’Brien,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers. Some of the alleged abuse took place at Disney in front of Maltezos and his mother, the widower claimed.

Lawyers for Nancy Bass Wyden have already moved to have Maltezos’ lawsuit thrown out, according to court filings.

A spokesperson for Bass Real Estate blasted the complaint as “baseless and deeply misguided” and “riddled with false accusations.” The statement went further, accusing O’Brien of misconduct: “It appears to be a continued effort to deflect attention from O’Brien’s own serious misconduct, including a documented pattern of theft from those he once worked for.”

When O’Brien finally quit in frustration on Sept. 30, 2024, Nancy Bass Wyden, 64, wasted no time. The next day, she filed a report with the NYPD accusing him of $650,000 in credit card and other thefts, authorities say.

Court documents allege that Bass Wyden also hired a private investigator to dig into O’Brien’s personal life and business dealings. By January, she had reportedly “spread false rumors … to industry contacts and [his] professional colleagues,” leaving O’Brien in deep distress.

Tragically, O’Brien took his own life on May 26.

“The allegations against the senator’s wife are shocking, disturbing, and cruel — no person should ever be subject to this level of harassment, much less in the workplace,” Maltezos’ attorneys said in a statement.

If even half of these allegations are true, the Wydens stand exposed not just as negligent but as enablers of cruelty within their own home. This isn’t merely a family scandal; it’s a moral indictment of Democrats who publicly preach tolerance but can’t seem to teach those values to their own children.

