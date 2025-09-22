Heavy Metal Band Stages Mock Murders of Musk and Trump

Matt Margolis | 8:30 AM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If you thought that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was going to cause the left to rethink their violent rhetoric, think again. The latest exhibit in this parade of progressive depravity comes courtesy of heavy metal band GWAR, who decided that staging mock murders of Elon Musk and Donald Trump at Chicago's Riot Fest was just the ticket for weekend entertainment.

Advertisement

During their Saturday afternoon performance, GWAR treated festival-goers to a grotesque spectacle. The band dressed up an Elon Musk mannequin in sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a black "DOGE" t-shirt before having a performer decapitate it with a sword while fake blood sprayed into the air.

And the crowd cheered.

Not to be outdone in their theatrical bloodlust, they also simulated murdering a Trump mannequin, leaving the plump figure bleeding profusely on stage.

Now, GWAR apologists will rush to tell you this is nothing new. Founded back in 1984 in Richmond, Virginia, the band has built its entire brand around grotesque costumes and graphically violent stage performances. I guess some people like that? Their shows regularly feature fake blood, urine, and other bodily fluids being sprayed on audiences as part of their theatrical presentation. They've beheaded political figures before, from Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin, and even killed a pregnant Taylor Swift figure in previous performances this year.

Advertisement

But here's what the defenders are missing: context matters. We're living in an era where political violence has moved from the realm of fantasy into terrifying reality. When you have actual assassination attempts happening, when political figures are facing real death threats, staging mock executions isn't edgy art anymore—it's dangerous fuel for an already volatile situation.

This isn't just about GWAR anymore. It's about a culture that has become so desensitized to political violence that staging the beheading of real people is considered acceptable entertainment. When festival organizers and social media accounts can casually dismiss legitimate concerns about normalizing violence, we've crossed a line that should alarm anyone who cares about civil discourse.

ICYMI: ‘The Band Is Back Together’: President Trump and Elon Musk Reunite at Charlie Kirk Memorial

What we’re witnessing is the normalization of political violence as a form of entertainment. When major festivals can host mock executions of political figures, dismiss criticism with vulgar responses, and watch audiences cheer simulated beheadings there’s a problem, because this isn’t just satire anymore. Earlier this year, a study confirmed what many of us have feared: “assassination culture” is spreading on the left. More than half of self-identified leftists said killing Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified,” and nearly half said the same about Elon Musk. This isn’t some fringe opinion—it’s a disturbingly mainstream view.

Advertisement

The left loves to lecture about the dangers of inflammatory rhetoric and the importance of civility in politics—but apparently, those rules only apply when the target is a politician they favor. Mock executions of conservatives? That’s just “edgy performance art.” This double standard isn’t merely hypocritical—it’s dangerous. And it’s exactly why political violence in this country keeps escalating, unchecked and emboldened.

This isn’t art—it’s mainstreaming assassination culture. While leftists cheer mock executions of conservatives, they cry about “inflammatory rhetoric.” PJ Media exposes the double standards that mainstream media won’t touch. Support fearless journalism that tells the truth they’re desperate to silence. Join PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive content that cuts through leftist propaganda. Don’t wait—join today!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Charlie Kirk's Memorial Was a Hope-Filled Clarion Call Stephen Kruiser
Tom Homan’s Immigration Logic Won Over Bill Maher’s Liberal Audience Matt Margolis
Rubio Remembers Charlie Kirk With the Perfect Blend of Humor and Heart Sarah Anderson
Did We Just See the Largest Single Conversion to God in Human History? Rabbi Michael Barclay
Van Jones Says Charlie Kirk’s Final Goodwill Gesture Left Him Stunned Tim O'Brien
That CATO Study on Political Violence Is Hot Garbage Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘The Band Is Back Together’: President Trump and Elon Musk Reunite at Charlie Kirk Memorial
Why Was Key Epstein Witness Alex Acosta Afforded Closed-Door Congressional Testimony?
FIFY: The Cato Study Redone
Advertisement