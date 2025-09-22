Heavy Metal Band Stages Mock Murders of Musk and Trump

If you thought that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was going to cause the left to rethink their violent rhetoric, think again. The latest exhibit in this parade of progressive depravity comes courtesy of heavy metal band GWAR, who decided that staging mock murders of Elon Musk and Donald Trump at Chicago's Riot Fest was just the ticket for weekend entertainment.

During their Saturday afternoon performance, GWAR treated festival-goers to a grotesque spectacle. The band dressed up an Elon Musk mannequin in sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a black "DOGE" t-shirt before having a performer decapitate it with a sword while fake blood sprayed into the air.

And the crowd cheered.

Saw a friend’s video from Riot Fest—GWAR mock-beheaded Elon Musk on stage. That’s not edgy, it’s grotesque and reckless and normalizes violence against a real person. This is not okay. Riot Fest and GWAR crossed a major line. #RiotFest #GWAR #ElonMusk @RiotFest @gwar @elonmusk @X pic.twitter.com/ngr0GRVbP9 — karen (@hottakekaren) September 20, 2025

Not to be outdone in their theatrical bloodlust, they also simulated murdering a Trump mannequin, leaving the plump figure bleeding profusely on stage.

Now, GWAR apologists will rush to tell you this is nothing new. Founded back in 1984 in Richmond, Virginia, the band has built its entire brand around grotesque costumes and graphically violent stage performances. I guess some people like that? Their shows regularly feature fake blood, urine, and other bodily fluids being sprayed on audiences as part of their theatrical presentation. They've beheaded political figures before, from Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin, and even killed a pregnant Taylor Swift figure in previous performances this year.

But here's what the defenders are missing: context matters. We're living in an era where political violence has moved from the realm of fantasy into terrifying reality. When you have actual assassination attempts happening, when political figures are facing real death threats, staging mock executions isn't edgy art anymore—it's dangerous fuel for an already volatile situation.

This isn't just about GWAR anymore. It's about a culture that has become so desensitized to political violence that staging the beheading of real people is considered acceptable entertainment. When festival organizers and social media accounts can casually dismiss legitimate concerns about normalizing violence, we've crossed a line that should alarm anyone who cares about civil discourse.

ICYMI: ‘The Band Is Back Together’: President Trump and Elon Musk Reunite at Charlie Kirk Memorial

What we’re witnessing is the normalization of political violence as a form of entertainment. When major festivals can host mock executions of political figures, dismiss criticism with vulgar responses, and watch audiences cheer simulated beheadings there’s a problem, because this isn’t just satire anymore. Earlier this year, a study confirmed what many of us have feared: “assassination culture” is spreading on the left. More than half of self-identified leftists said killing Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified,” and nearly half said the same about Elon Musk. This isn’t some fringe opinion—it’s a disturbingly mainstream view.

The left loves to lecture about the dangers of inflammatory rhetoric and the importance of civility in politics—but apparently, those rules only apply when the target is a politician they favor. Mock executions of conservatives? That’s just “edgy performance art.” This double standard isn’t merely hypocritical—it’s dangerous. And it’s exactly why political violence in this country keeps escalating, unchecked and emboldened.

