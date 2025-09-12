The Left Doesn't Want You to Know the Truth About Charlie Kirk's Killer

Whenever a crime hits the national headlines, the left seems to leap straight to politicizing it. A mass shooting? Must be a white Christian nationalist. When Trayvon Martin attacked George Zimmerman and was shot, the media literally called Zimmerman a “white Hispanic.” Why? Because the narrative demanded it. The left is always obsessed with the race, gender, religion, and ideology of both the victim and the perpetrator—and if the facts don’t fit their preferred narrative, the incident gets buried or twisted.

Advertisement

Now, they’re doing it again—this time with the man who killed civil rights leader Charlie Kirk.

We learned Friday that the man suspected of killing Kirk was caught and arrested, and the left is really working hard to invent a story where Robinson is a Trump supporter—even though that narrative makes no sense at all.

In fact, the available facts say the exact opposite. Robinson left behind ammunition casings with mocking left-wing anti-fascist slogans—“Hey, fascist! Catch!”—and even one marked with “Bella ciao,” an anthem tied to leftist resistance fighters. These weren’t just random scribbles; they were declarations steeped in the rhetoric of the radical left. Some casings contained juvenile internet meme jokes like “Notices, bulges, OwO what’s this?” and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.” This is exactly the kind of unserious trolling style you’d see from fringe leftist posters online. It was unmistakably left-wing and politically motivated.

But the left is still trying.

An X account with five million followers promoted a fake photo of Robinson in a Trump shirt. Others are sharing fake donor information, claiming Robinson was a Trump donor.

Advertisement

There is this as well. I checked Open Secrets. There is no such record. pic.twitter.com/mGkw6BJBq5 — Julie Carpenter (@JulieCar94) September 12, 2025

The image has gone viral, with leftists passing it around as if it were gospel truth—despite the fact that common sense alone makes clear it’s a lie. Think about it: the idea that Robinson was politically aligned with Charlie Kirk is laughable. Yet the falsehood is being pushed with deadly seriousness. They pulled the same stunt with Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin of President Trump, even though he had donated to leftist groups through ActBlue.

Some on the left may be so desperate to believe the narrative that they’ve convinced themselves it’s real. But most know better. They spread it anyway because it serves their political agenda. This is deliberate misinformation, poisoning public discourse right before our eyes.

Think about why the left needs to repeat this lie over and over.

Make no mistake: Charlie Kirk died because leftist rhetoric radicalized a young man into believing that he had to kill him. The inscriptions, online activity, the confessions to family—every piece of the puzzle points in the same direction. And yet the left refuses to face the facts. For them, the narrative matters more than the truth. But here’s the reality: the killer wasn’t one of us. He was one of them. And until that basic truth is acknowledged, expect more deceit, more gaslighting, and more violence from those fed the lie that conservatives are “fascists” who deserve to be silenced.

Advertisement

They won’t admit it, but the man who killed Charlie Kirk was driven by left-wing hatred, not Trump support. The fake narratives won’t fool us. PJ Media digs deep and exposes what the left hides from you. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive content and ad-free browsing. Use code FIGHT to get 60% off today. Don’t wait, join now and stand with truth.