BOMBSHELL: President Trump Was an FBI Informant Against Epstein

House Speaker Mike Johnson made a stunning revelation Thursday in response to questions from CNN’s Manu Raju about President Donald Trump’s use of the term “hoax” to describe the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files. In defending the president, Johnson disclosed that Trump had once acted as an FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein—a fact that has never before been publicly acknowledged by a sitting congressional leader.

Advertisement

“What Trump is referring to is the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him,” Johnson said. “He has never said or suggested or implied—I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself.”

Johnson then dropped the bombshell revelation.

“When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,” Johnson said, appearing to confirm for the first time that Trump had assisted federal authorities in building a case against Epstein.

The speaker emphasized that Epstein's crimes had long disgusted Trump. “The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It’s detestable to him. He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago,” Johnson explained. “What he’s talking about is the Democrats who are doing this with impure motives. If they cared so much about this, why didn’t they do something during the four years of the Biden administration when the Biden DOJ had all the records? They didn’t say a word about it. Now, they’re doing it for political purposes. Not everybody, but a lot of them, and that’s what the President’s frustrated about.”

Advertisement

ICYMI: There’s a New Biden Autopen Scandal Bombshell, and It Involves Kamala

For Johnson, Trump’s rhetoric mirrors his past experiences with partisan attacks. “They’re creating a hoax, just like they did with the Russian dossier, because they think it’s going to somehow be mud thrown on him. It’s not. He has no culpability in this thing at all. The president has clean hands. He wants all the records out. He has told me that himself.”

Raju pressed Johnson on whether Trump should meet with Epstein’s victims, a question that has been raised by critics who argue that the president needs to show more direct support for survivors. Johnson suggested such a meeting was not out of the question. “I suspect he probably will. Yeah, he has great compassion for them,” the speaker said. “The President has a very compassionate heart. He hates the fact that these women suffered those wrongs. He hates what Epstein is accused of and who he was.”

Johnson continued, highlighting Trump’s early decision to sever ties with Epstein. “When he recognized that, he realized Epstein wasn’t just some sort of, you know, socialite. He was an evil person, and, you know, alleged to have been involved in evil schemes. And the president distanced himself, before he was president, from that because that’s not who he is. And I think he’s being falsely accused and maligned, and that’s a frustration of all of ours. That’s what he’s talking about when he says it’s a hoax.”

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The revelation that Trump was an informant against Epstein is sure to trigger the left, who have spent years trying to turn Epstein into a Trump scandal. Curiously, this revelation has gotten very little attention in the legacy media.

Gee, I wonder why.

Johnson just dropped a nuclear truth bomb—Trump was an FBI informant helping BUILD the case against Epstein—yet crickets from CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the propaganda machine. They’ll scream about Russian hoaxes but ignore exonerating evidence. PJ Media delivers fearless reporting on what really matters. Support conservative journalism by joining PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off. America deserves the truth.