Pam Bondi Proves Again That If Disrespect Law Enforcement, You’re Finished at DOJ

Attorney General Pam Bondi took swift and decisive action on Friday, firing another Department of Justice paralegal, Elizabeth Baxter, for brazenly flipping off National Guard members deployed in Washington, D.C., and verbally abusing them.

The New York Post has the details.

Baxter arrived for work at the DOJ’s “4CON” building in the NoMa district of Washington, DC, at 8.21 a.m. on Aug. 18, and boasted to a DOJ security guard that she had just made the obscene gesture to a guardsman at Metro Center Metro Stop and said, “F–k the National Guard,” according to Bondi. At 12:18 p.m. the same day, Baxter was observed on DOJ security cameras putting up her middle finger toward the National Guard and saying, “F–k you!” One week later, on Aug. 25, Baxter arrived at work and again told the DOJ security guard that she hated the National Guard and told them to “F–k off!” […] Baxter was caught on DOJ security footage demonstrating to a DOJ security guard how she held up her middle finger and gesticulated at the guardsman, a photo exclusively obtained by The Post revealed. After an investigation involving multiple witnesses, Bondi issued Baxter a termination letter Friday evening stating, “You are removed from your position of Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, Environmental Defense Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and from the federal service, effective immediately.”

Bondi made it clear she won’t tolerate this kind of conduct.

“Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC,” Bondi told the New York Post. “This DOJ remains committed to defending President Trump’s agenda and fighting to make America safe again. If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement — you will NO LONGER work at DOJ.”

This isn’t the first time Attorney General Bondi has had to root out contempt and misconduct within the Justice Department ranks in D.C.

Baxter shared the office building with Sean Charles Dunn, the DOJ paralegal who, earlier this month, got fired for throwing a salami sandwich at Border Protection officers while also hurling angry and abusive remarks. Dunn faced misdemeanor assault charges related to that outburst. He worked in the DOJ’s criminal division international affairs section and got caught up in an unrelated incident before his dismissal.

Bondi’s zero-tolerance approach to these displays of disrespect towards law enforcement within her department is clear; she publicly stated on social media that officials who outright disrespect government or law enforcement simply “will not work in this administration.”

Baxter’s and Dunn’s actions starkly contrast with the mission set forth by President Trump’s administration and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership. Bondi’s prompt dismissals send a firm message that the DOJ will not tolerate internal staff undermining the efforts of law enforcement or federal troops tasked with making the city safer.

Bondi’s firings of Elizabeth Baxter and Sean Charles Dunn send a clear message that goes beyond symbolism. They reflect a broader effort to restore respect, discipline, and integrity within the Justice Department. These aren’t petty dustups—they strike at morale and the mission of federal law enforcement itself. By acting decisively, Bondi is making it clear that the Trump administration won’t tolerate hostility toward the men and women risking their lives for public safety. In a climate where partisanship often clouds accountability, her stance is simple but vital: disrespect law enforcement, and you’ll be out of federal service without hesitation.

