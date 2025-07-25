The Epstein Birthday Note Democrats Don’t Want to Talk About

Last week, the Wall Street Journal embarrassed itself with a hyped-up Trump-Epstein “bombshell” that fizzled into nothing. After teasing a major revelation, the actual scoop was laughable: a birthday card that Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Naturally, Democrats pounced on the bogus report as part of their years-long effort to paint Epstein as a Trump scandal, when in fact, high-profile Democrats have far more significant ties to Epstein than Trump ever did. Of course, Fusion GPS is connected to one of the authors behind the bogus hit on Trump, so that explains a lot.

Curiously, the paper has followed up its original report with another one, this one about how former President Bill Clinton, a known associate of Epstein, had penned a personal note to him for his 50th birthday.

Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was keen for Bill Clinton and other boldface names to submit letters for the special gift, according to people involved in putting it together. The leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—included a page with a single paragraph in Clinton’s distinctive scrawl: It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends. A spokesman for Clinton declined to comment on the birthday message, which was reviewed by the Journal. He referred the Journal to a previous statement that the former president had cut off ties more than a decade before Epstein was arrested in 2019 and didn’t know about Epstein’s alleged crimes.

About five dozen people, including Leon Black, Vera Wang, Mort Zuckerman, and, allegedly, Trump, reportedly had letters featured in a 2003 book associated with Jeffrey Epstein. One of those letters, purportedly from Trump, supposedly includes a poetic message and a drawing of a naked woman. But President Trump has flatly denied ever writing or signing it, and the White House press secretary tore into the Journal’s reporting, blasting it as “yet another defamatory story about the President of the United States about an alleged letter they don’t even have because the President never wrote it.” Trump is also suing the paper.

There’s zero evidence that Trump wrote the letter in question, and it doesn’t matter anyway. The book of letters was a gift to Epstein over two decades ago. That alone doesn’t implicate anyone in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. But the Journal’s reporters knew exactly what they were doing. If Trump’s alleged card was part of a larger compilation, it stands to reason that the authors had access to the full contents. Yet instead of reporting the full context upfront, they ran with a hit piece on Trump, then quietly slipped out a follow-up a week later to cover their tracks. Classic media smear-and-scramble.

The media aren’t just trying to smear Trump; they’re trying to protect the Democratic Party. For years, the media have been willing to overlook Clinton’s extensive connections to Epstein, which include 28 trips to Epstein’s island that photographs and witness testimony confirm, including this nugget:

In May 2016, one of Epstein's alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg, was asked about Clinton in a deposition. Sjoberg has said that she was in Epstein's circle from 2001 to 2006. "[Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," Sjoberg testified during the deposition.

Bill Clinton has spent years trying to downplay his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and his team is still in damage-control mode. A Clinton spokesperson declined to comment about the birthday message and instead pointed reporters to an old boilerplate statement claiming that Clinton cut ties with Epstein more than a decade before his 2019 arrest and also had no knowledge of his crimes.

Right. Sure.

