Another Trump-Epstein Hit Piece Falls Apart

Once again, the left-wing press is desperately grasping at straws, doing everything possible to make Jeffrey Epstein a Donald Trump scandal, even when the facts don’t even come close to supporting its wild insinuations. The latest example comes courtesy of the New York Times, which just published a “bombshell” that literally debunks itself mid-article.

The story revolves around Maria Farmer, an Epstein accuser who first went to authorities back in the summer of 1996. She had suffered sexual assault at the hands of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and recounted a deeply disturbing episode involving her teenage sister at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch. In her attempts to bring Epstein’s crimes to light, Farmer says she encouraged local police and the FBI to investigate not just Epstein, but also “people in his orbit, including Donald J. Trump.” Now, nearly three decades later, that vague suggestion is being spun as supposed evidence that Trump’s name is “all over” the still-unreleased Epstein files.

Farmer told authorities back then and reiterated in recent interviews that she never witnessed Trump engaging in any inappropriate behavior. In fact, Farmer said she never observed Trump do anything untoward with girls or women. Her only claim about Trump is hardly scandalous: she says she once felt uncomfortable as Trump stared at her bare legs.

That’s what the Times tries to pass off as a “troubling encounter.” And the article even admits that it really has nothing on Trump.

The story of Ms. Farmer’s efforts to call law enforcement attention to Mr. Epstein and his circle shows how the case files could contain material that is embarrassing or politically problematic to Mr. Trump, even if it is largely extraneous to Mr. Epstein’s crimes and was never fully investigated or corroborated.

The article even admits that Farmer never had any alarming interactions with Trump after the “staring” incident.

After her encounter with Mr. Trump, Ms. Farmer said, she had no other alarming interactions with him, and did not see him engage in inappropriate conduct with girls or women.

There’s more evidence that Joe Biden showered with his daughter than there is that Trump did anything nefarious in connection with Epstein.

Contrast that with what Farmer actually endured at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell, and yet the Times wants you to believe that Trump is the headline villain. Why? Because the media can’t resist the opportunity to grind their ax, even if it means manufacturing a scandal out of thin air.

The Times itself concedes halfway through the story that nothing about Trump was ever fully investigated or corroborated, and even admits the “case files could contain material that is embarrassing or politically problematic to Mr. Trump, even if it is largely extraneous.” In other words, there’s no substance here — just rumor, conjecture, and hopes that the public won’t read beyond the pro-Democrat spin.

What’s even more absurd is that this new hit piece follows a transparently shoddy Wall Street Journal “story” about Trump supposedly sending Epstein a birthday note in 2003. The Journal didn’t publish the actual note, and the story fizzled within hours, drawing widespread mockery, and Trump is now suing the paper.

I’ve said before that the media has been desperate to link Trump and Epstein for years, and a big part of that is because they know that high-profile Democrats like Bill Clinton are connected to Epstein. But if there was any actual evidence of nefarious Trump-Epstein connections, they would have come out already. The problem for the Democrats is that there isn’t, so they have to rely on the MSM to whip up phony scandals for them.

If the goal was to unite Trump’s supporters, congratulations are in order: rumor-mongering like this only exposes the establishment’s desperation. As the left-wing media clings to conspiracy theories and innuendo, ordinary Americans recognize these smear tactics for what they are: a targeted campaign to damage Trump by any means necessary, regardless of how weak or unverifiable the underlying accusations may be.

This is manufactured outrage at its most shameless. When even the New York Times admits there's no real evidence, you know it's just another hit job against Trump.