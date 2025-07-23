CNN Tries to Whip up Another Trump-Epstein Bombshell and Fails Spectacularly

CNN appears desperate to reignite the exhausted narrative tying Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, but their latest “exclusive” reveals just how deep into irrelevance they’ve wandered.

Advertisement

In what they bill as fresh evidence, CNN aired decades-old photos of Jeffrey Epstein attending Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples and footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York. Only now, long after Trump has endured relentless media onslaughts and public scrutiny, does CNN breathlessly claim “newly uncovered archived video footage and photos reveal fresh details.” The reality? There’s nothing new here except perhaps the audacity of CNN’s attempt to dress up tired facts as some major exposé.

“Newly uncovered archived video footage and photos reveal fresh details about Donald Trump’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” CNN reports. “Photos from 1993 confirm for the first time that Epstein attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. Epstein’s attendance at the ceremony at the Plaza Hotel was not widely known until now.”

Actually, it was public record. As anyone living in reality knows, the circles in which Trump and Epstein moved were filled with people whose names routinely appeared on social registries, and the idea that this is fresh or damning evidence is laughable.

And I think CNN knew that. Why? Because even in this blatant attempt to paint Trump as being tight with Epstein, CNN was forced to admit that this really means nothing. “The new footage and photos, which have not been widely reported and pre-date any of Epstein’s known legal issues, come amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein.”

Advertisement

Epstein was also one of a thousand guests.

Wow. New York resident and fellow billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was 1 of 1,000 guests who attended Trump’s wedding — in New York.



They really got him! https://t.co/rRC406RYPD pic.twitter.com/ubBuaFicXV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 22, 2025

This information, far from secret, was hardly hidden; it simply was not news because it was not meaningful. There was no attempt at a cover-up, no “smoking gun.” Just two men, both prominent in New York society at the time, appearing at highly public events.

CNN’s latest attempt comes in the wake of two other bogus Trump-Epstein bombshells, the first from the Wall Street Journal, and then the New York Times. It's as if the legacy media has coordinated to drop these fake bombshells in quick succession as part of a planned strategy.

In a statement to CNN, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted the media narrative, calling it “nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures from widely attended events, twisted to disgustingly infer something nefarious.”

Related: Here’s Why The Left Is Desperate to Turn Jeffrey Epstein Into a Trump Scandal

Advertisement

Cheung added, “The fact is, the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is just the latest chapter in the Democrats’ and liberal media’s ongoing campaign of fake news and smears.”

With the DOJ slowly releasing Epstein documents, there’s real demand for answers but also real concern about legacy media using innuendo to smear Trump. Instead, CNN trots out recycled trivia, conveniently timed to cast Trump in a shady light with zero substance.

After years of flopping with bogus Trump “bombshells,” CNN’s obsession with suggestive headlines and decades-old photos isn’t just lazy; it insults viewers’ intelligence. Americans know the difference between real scandal and manufactured drama.

Frustrated by media manipulation and manufactured “bombshells”? PJ Media doesn’t just watch—it takes action, holding the media accountable with facts the mainstream can’t hide. Join PJ Media VIP for deeper insights, member comments, and ad-free access. Enter the code FIGHT for 60% off your membership. Don’t wait as media spin spirals—partner with truth-seekers who put America First!