GOP Congressional Intern Gunned Down in D.C.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old Congressional intern for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.), was tragically gunned down in Washington, D.C., in a senseless act of violence that underscores the urgent need for stronger law enforcement support in the capital.

The shooting occurred late Monday night near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station, where multiple assailants exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. Tarpinian-Jachym was struck and later died at a hospital, while two others, a woman and a teenage boy, were wounded but survived. Authorities believe this was a random act and that Tarpinian-Jachym wasn’t targeted.

Phillip Peterson, a close friend of Tarpinian-Jachym, told Fox News Digital that Eric was “a very easy-going person to be around,” someone who left a lasting impression in a short amount of time.

“We met in early January and really hit it off,” Peterson said. “After the program, we even talked about becoming roommates. But I couldn’t bring myself to move back to D.C.—I just can’t stand the culture there. Looking back, I honestly regret that decision. I would’ve gone back in a heartbeat if I’d known it meant getting more time with my friend.”

Tarpinian-Jachym, a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

"The university has learned of a student's death in Washington, D.C. and is in communication with the student's family,” the University said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support."

For two months, he had been serving as an intern in Rep. Estes’s office, where he was known for his kindness and cheerful demeanor.

"I will remember his kind heart and how we always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Rep. Estes said in a statement. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas' 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

State Committeeman Chris Ryan on behalf of the Massachusetts Republican Party:



"The loss of DC Congressional student intern and Granby resident Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is a loss for Massachusetts and our nation. His family is now without its son, and the University of… pic.twitter.com/m8Eiddy3Oh — MassGOP (@massgop) July 3, 2025

The Metropolitan Police Department has recovered the suspect vehicle and is actively investigating, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Yet, no arrests have been made so far. This incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing security challenges in the nation’s capital, where violent crime continues to threaten innocent lives, including those of young Americans dedicating themselves to public service.

The death of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is not just a personal tragedy; it is a stark indictment of the failure to ensure safety in Washington, D.C. While politicians debate endlessly, young patriots like Eric pay the ultimate price. His murder demands urgent action: Congress must heed the calls for bolstered police presence and stronger law enforcement measures to protect citizens and those who serve in our government.

When criminals run free, no one is safe — not even those serving our country. The heartbreaking loss of Eric is a direct indictment of D.C.'s soft-on-crime culture.