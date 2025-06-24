Trump Drops F-Bomb on Iran AND Israel for Ignoring Ceasefire

On Monday, President Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, bringing a swift end to the latest round of hostilities between the two nations in under two weeks.

Trump revealed that the ceasefire would begin within hours, with both sides expected to fully halt hostilities within 24 hours. Trump characterized the development as a definitive end to what he dubbed the “12 Day War” and expressed confidence that peace would hold.

However, when Iran violated the planned ceasefire and Israel retaliated, Trump was none happy happy about it. Speaking to reporters before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague, Trump was asked whether he believed Iran remained committed to the ceasefire after Israel accused Tehran of violating the agreement. “Yeah, I do. Uh, they violated, but Israel violated it, too,” he said, making clear that he saw fault on both sides.

Axios reported that Trump pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dramatically reduce Israel’s planned retaliation after Iran violated a newly established U.S.-brokered ceasefire, according to Israeli and U.S. officials. The crisis unfolded just hours after the ceasefire took effect, with Iran launching three missiles toward Israel. All the missiles were either intercepted or landed harmlessly, causing no injuries or damage.

When pressed further on Israel’s commitment, Trump didn’t hold back. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I'd never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when, when I say, 'Okay, now you have 12 hours,' you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on 'em. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran, either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel's going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land.”

Trump’s frustration was palpable as he continued, “I'm not happy about that.”

His remarks came after both Israel and Iran accused each other of breaking the ceasefire, with explosions reported in northern Israel and Israeli officials vowing to respond forcefully to any violation. Iran’s military denied firing on Israel, but the tit-for-tat accusations quickly escalated tensions.

Trump summed up his exasperation with a blunt assessment: “You know what we have? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f—k they're doing. Do you understand that?”

TRUMP: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.” 🤣

pic.twitter.com/rFFWR8fCv8 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 24, 2025

Trump’s public rebuke of both nations underscores his genuine commitment to ending the conflict peacefully. Behind the scenes, a White House source confirmed that the president delivered a “firm and direct” message to Netanyahu, voicing strong objections to the recent Israeli strike and laying out clear expectations to ensure the cease-fire holds.

“The president told Netanyahu what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire. The prime minister understood the severity of the situation and the concerns President Trump expressed,” the source said.

Following the call, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement noting that Trump “expressed his deep appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of the war’s objectives. He also expressed his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

