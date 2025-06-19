Bombshell Emails Reveal Shocking Lengths the Biden DOJ Went to Get Trump

Democrats have spent months theatrically clutching their pearls over President Trump’s supposed authoritarianism, and the past week reveling in their self-righteous “No Kings” protests. But now, bombshell internal FBI emails have pulled back the curtain, catapulting their own authoritarian behavior into full view.

Rogue agents and prosecutors in Joe Biden’s Department of Justice were apparently so desperate to bury Donald Trump under new criminal charges that they zeroed in on — wait for it — his involvement with the J6 prisoner choir. Yes, you read that right: the choir. The effort was based on a single, laughably partisan Forbes article. This is peak Democrat hypocrisy, folks.

These 2023 emails, obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and dropped exclusively to the New York Post, reveal the depths of anti-Trump lawfare that festered under Biden’s watch. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, already an icon of politicized justice, was tainted by this nitpicking malice. One email from prosecutor JP Cooney, dated March 8, 2023, with the subject line “J6 Prisoner Choir/DJT,” practically drips with desperation. “Can we do some work to nail down Trump’s role in this,” Cooney — the deputy special counsel who worked on both the Robert Mueller and Jack Smith Trump witch hunt special counsel investigations — writes to his DOJ buddies, attaching a Forbes piece titled “Trump Collaborates On Song With Jan. 6 Defendants.”

Because nothing screams “threat to democracy” like a song collaboration, right?

Let’s unpack this steaming load of hypocrisy. While Democrats scream about Trump’s supposed dictatorial tendencies, Biden’s own DOJ was scheming to criminalize his every move — even something as trivial as associating with a choir.

In a newly revealed email chain, Cooney flagged a Forbes article about Trump recording the Pledge of Allegiance at Mar-a-Lago with Kash Patel and Ed Henry, noting that profits from the project were routed through an LLC run by Henry and intended for families of jailed J6 defendants — excluding those who assaulted police. “I’ll talk to Maria/Erin and Julia about doing some follow up here to nail down Trump’s role,” Cooney wrote, adding he’d asked Ahmed Baset to preserve the information and suggested starting “some process on Ed Henry’s LLC.”

The email was forwarded to several DOJ and FBI staff, including anti-Trump agent Walter Giardina, who replied two days later: “Esther and I are working on this today. We’re going to put together our findings at 2 and get something to you shortly after that.”

Giardina’s track record reads like a case study in weaponized justice. He led the leg-iron arrest of Peter Navarro and played key roles in Crossfire Hurricane, the Mueller probe, and cases involving Dan Scavino and Roger Stone. He was also among the first to receive the bogus Steele Dossier, falsely vouched for it as accurate, and later wiped his Mueller-assigned laptop outside standard procedures — potentially destroying government records.

The New York Post has more:

Whistleblowers have told Grassley that Giardina “openly stated his desire to investigate Trump, even if it meant false predication,” because of his hostility to the past and future president. Grassley believes this email chain is another “clear example” of how the federal law enforcement apparatus was weaponized to try to “get Trump” at all costs. “Instead of focusing on DOJ and FBI’s core law enforcement responsibilities,” Grassley told The Post, “partisan prosecutors and agents were surfing the web to find any shred of information they could use to spin another baseless case against Trump. Their actions are a disservice to Americans, who pay their salaries and depend on DOJ and FBI to keep them safe.” Grassley, known as the “patron saint of whistleblowers,” is working with Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino to ferret out the lawfare correspondence hidden at FBI headquarters and finger the culprits behind the anti-Trump lawfare of the past eight years.

As PJ Media previously reported, Kash Patel provided Sen. Chuck Grassley with an FBI intelligence report alleging Chinese involvement in producing fake U.S. driver’s licenses for use in fraudulent mail-in ballots supporting Biden in 2020. Whistleblowers said the memo was quickly recalled and buried, even though Customs and Border Protection had seized nearly 20,000 fake licenses just three months before the election.

ICYMI: The FBI Was Ordered to Destroy Evidence of China’s 2020 Election Plot to Help Biden

Make no mistake: The Biden administration was hell-bent on jailing Trump, no matter how absurd the excuse. So the next time the left cries about a “sitting judge,” “sitting mayor,” or “sitting congresswoman” getting arrested for real crimes, remember: These are the same people who spent years weaponizing the justice system against Trump while preaching that “no one is above the law.” Spare us the lectures.

They tried to jail Trump over a choir, proving political persecution is real.