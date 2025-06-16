Some Things About Boelter’s ‘Hit List’ Don’t Make Sense

The manhunt for 57-year-old Vance Boelter ended Sunday night when he was finally found and taken into custody late Sunday night.

As we previously reported, Boelter stands accused of carrying out a brazen and calculated attack, posing as a police officer to gun down two sitting state lawmakers: Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman. He also allegedly shot the lawmakers’ spouses in the ambush. Hoffman and his wife survived. Hortman and her husband did not.

According to reports, Boelter’s vehicle contained flyers emblazoned with the slogan “No Kings”—the same phrase we saw at anti-Trump protests across the country this past weekend. So far, officials haven’t clarified whether Boelter intended to target those protests or if he was aligned with them ideologically. What we do know is that he left behind a manifesto and a lengthy target list that reportedly named both Democrat and Republican politicians, as well as abortion clinics.

But perhaps most striking is Boelter’s history with the state’s Democrat leadership. In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz appointed him to a four-year term on Minnesota’s Workforce Development Board. Before that, under former Gov. Mark Dayton, also a Democrat, Boelter held a position on a similar advisory council.

Liz Collin, an investigative reporter for Alpha News, released the so-called “hit list” that Boelter had — or, more accurately, a typed-up version of it.

JUST IN: The contents of Vance Boelter's “hit list” have been provided to Alpha News. More than 60 Democrat leaders appear on it along with abortion clinics.



(This is a typed version that was distributed to law enforcement, not the original copy) pic.twitter.com/yw8I64PMEG — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

Skepticism about the so-called “hit list” is growing on social media, where users have flagged several oddities. The list reportedly contains over 60 names, and while early reports claimed it included both Republicans and Democrats, there don’t appear to be any Republicans on it at all.

Adding to the confusion is the absence of Sen. John Hoffman’s name. Hoffman, whom Boelter allegedly shot along with his wife, would seem like an obvious inclusion. At first, his omission could have made sense since he was already hospitalized and in protective custody, but that logic falls apart when you notice that Melissa Hortman’s name was on the list, even though Boelter had already allegedly killed her.

One state senator on the list died of cancer last December. Another name appears twice. There are other strange details, too.

Odd that he had Sen. Kari Dziedzic on this list, who tragically died of cancer in December. https://t.co/SvhhS35x82 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

This gets even more bizarre.



There are the whip counts for the House and Senate from the previous legislature, not the current one.



We also have the past Hennepin County Attorney listed, and Kelly Morrison is listed twice. (Former state Senator/Rep, now Congresswoman)



??? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

For a document supposedly central to a targeted attack, it’s oddly inconsistent, and speculation is growing that the list the media received may not be what it seems.

There’s still no update on the status of Boelter’s wife, Jennifer, who remains a key figure in the ongoing investigation. On Saturday morning, police detained her during a traffic stop near Onamia. According to reports, several of Boelter’s relatives were also in the car. According to Tom Hauser of ABC 5 Eyewitness News, nearly a dozen police vehicles descended on the car, locking down the area for as long as three hours.

Hauser’s sources say officers found a firearm, ammunition, a large amount of cash, and multiple passports inside the vehicle. While police made no arrests, officers took all individuals into custody for questioning, which raises more questions about how deep this situation goes.

