China's Trade War Denials Signal Economic Panic

China's communist regime is getting desperate, folks. While they're busy playing propaganda games and denying any trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just dropped a truth bomb that has Beijing squirming.

“Let me make it clear one more time that China and the U.S. are not engaged in any consultation or negotiation on tariffs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun claimed on Monday.

But during Tuesday's press briefing, Bessent revealed what Beijing doesn't want anyone to know: not only are they talking to us, but their rigid communist system is about to cost them millions of jobs.

“We’re not going to talk about who is talking to whom,” Bessent explained. “I think that over time, we will see Chinese tariffs are unsustainable for China. I’ve seen some very large numbers over the past few days that show, if these numbers stay on, the Chinese could lose 10 million jobs very quickly and even if there is a drop in the tariffs, they could lose five million jobs.”

Bessent added, “We are the deficit country. They sell almost five times more goods to us than we sell to them. So, the onus will be on them to take off these tariffs. They’re unsustainable for them.”

Let's be honest here—while China's foreign ministry spokesman desperately claims there are "no negotiations," the reality is they're drowning in their own economic disaster. They sell us five times more goods than we buy from them. That's not sustainable, and they know it.

But here's what's really rich: while Beijing's propaganda machine works overtime denying talks, Bessent cleverly noted they're "playing to a different audience."

“They have a different form of government. They’re playing to a different audience, so I’m not going to get into the nitty-gritty again of who is talking to whom. But, as I said, I believe for the Chinese that these tariffs are unsustainable,” Bessent said.

That's diplomatic speak for "they're lying through their teeth."

Q: "Is the administration talking to Beijing specifically about tariffs or not?"



Bessent: "Well, we're not going to talk about who is talking to whom...I'm not going to get into the nitty gritty of who is talking to whom." pic.twitter.com/nxhVrVfNUz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 29, 2025

Remember when the left claimed Trump's tariffs would destroy our economy? Instead, it's the Chinese Communist Party watching their economic house of cards wobble, while they’re publicly playing a game of chicken with the United States. Their entire system is built on economic dominance, and Trump's America First policies are dismantling it piece by piece.

The numbers don't lie, and neither does the panic in Beijing's response. They can deny negotiations all they want, but when you're staring down the barrel of millions of job losses, reality has a way of breaking through even the thickest communist propaganda.

So while China's mouthpieces spew their denials, American workers are winning. That's what happens when you finally have a president who understands that the art of the deal sometimes means being willing to walk away from the table. The Chinese will learn this lesson the hard way—their economy depends on it.

The real question is, how much longer can Beijing keep up this charade before their economic house of cards comes tumbling down? Something tells me we won't have to wait long to find out.

