Senate Republicans Release Savage New Ad Against MS-13-Loving Democrats

It’s no secret that the Democrats think they’ve found their golden ticket to regain the advantage on the illegal immigration debate, but Republicans aren’t going to make it easy for them. In fact, they just turned up the heat with a scathing new ad targeting Democrats and exposing their reckless priorities.

This ad comes at a time when some Senate Democrats are under scrutiny for their controversial trip to El Salvador to advocate for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected gang member, wife-beater, and human trafficker.

The 30-second ad, released by Senate Republicans, doesn’t pull any punches. It zeroes in on major figures in the Democratic Party for their advocacy in support of Abrego Garcia and their fight to bring him back to the United States.

“Welcome to El Salvador, home to breathtaking sunsets, world-class surf breaks, and gangbanger Kilmer Abrego Garcia,” the ad begins, complete with picturesque images of beaches and sunsets. “El Salvador is the destination for Democrats seeking the thrill of bringing violent criminal illegal aliens back to America. Come witness Trump derangement syndrome in its purest form, from Chris Van Hollen to Cory Booker. You may even see Jon Ossoff.”

The narrator concludes, “So what are you waiting for, Senate Democrats? Join your colleagues and step into the rhythm of rescue today.”

🔥NEW DIGITAL AD:



¡Bienvenidos a El Salvador Senate Dems!



Democrats should feel free to make their trip to hang out with MS-13 gangbangers one-way 😉 pic.twitter.com/hKqzwj7GT6 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 21, 2025

The ad is brilliant and effective, and it shows that the GOP isn’t going to let the Democrats distort the facts of this case. And boy, are they trying. This ad comes at a time when Sen. Van Hollen (D-Md.) is trying to backtrack on his taxpayer-funded trip to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, while other Democrats are looking to go down there as well. The Democrats aren’t backing down because they think this is a winning issue for them. Republicans are going to make them regret thinking so.

Democrats want you to believe that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is some tragic figure wronged by the system. In reality, he’s a repeat offender with a long rap sheet who was lawfully deported. Yet Democrats have chosen to turn him into a symbol, twisting the facts to manufacture outrage and push a narrative that serves their political ends. It’s a calculated move that prioritizes identity politics and emotional manipulation over public safety and common sense. By casting a criminal as a victim, they’re not merely rewriting reality — they’re undermining it. This ad doesn’t just call them out; it exposes the disturbing lengths they’ll go to in the hopes of returning to power. Let’s face it, this ad will resonate with a country that rejected the open borders policies of the Biden administration — the policies that led to the deaths of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and countless others. Share it.

Senate Republicans are harnessing this attention by calling out what they see as outright hypocrisy. For whatever reason, Democrats are more willing to appease and sympathize with violent gang members outside U.S. boundaries than to tackle crime here in the homeland. It’s as if they learned nothing from the 2024 elections at all.

