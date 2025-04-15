Keith Olbermann Finally Snaps in Unhinged Video

Honestly, I haven’t thought about Keith Olbermann in a long, long time. But apparently, he’s still out there, trying to be relevant. Yet, he unwittingly gave himself the wrong kind of publicity when he posted a completely unhinged rant in a video on X.

In the video, the former MSNBC host called for the arrest of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Director Tom Homan, accusing them of defying a Supreme Court order.

“Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and Tom Homan, the head of ICE [sic] must be arrested immediately for contempt of court,” Olbermann raged. “They are defying court orders to return Mr. Abrego Garcia from captivity and torture in El Salvador, and they and Trump are on the verge of being in contempt of court of the Supreme Court, as Trump begins to indicate he will not abide by its rulings about returning Abrego to this country.”

Can anyone tell me if there was anyone on the left as outraged at the murders of Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray as they are now over the deportation of Abrego Garcia?

The unhinged rant didn’t stop there. According to Olbermann, the Trump administration is waging a campaign of fear against American citizens themselves.

“It is time to teach the Trump administration a lesson,” he declared. “The Trump administration is trying to teach the rest of us a lesson, which is that even if it makes a mistake, it will not correct it, and that we should all be afraid of being arrested, even if we were born here.”

I think a wellness check on Olbermann is needed. He went on to claim, without evidence, that “dozens, perhaps hundreds” of American citizens allegedly received deportation notices over the weekend, describing it not as bureaucratic bungling, but intentional tyranny. “It was just another administrative error. Administrative terror is more like it.”

Yeah, someone make sure Keith isn’t in possession of sharp objects. His Trump Derangement Syndrome has officially broken him.

As if that wasn’t enough, Olbermann veered off into a separate tirade against comedian Bill Maher, whom he accused of creating “a propaganda video for Trump.”

“Bill Maher self-destructs again,” Olbermann sneered, “reciting all the great things Trump has done for him, all the same things Bill said Trump had done for him in 2015 when I was a guest on his show, all the same things he then repudiated, claiming Trump had betrayed him.”

AMERICA DEMANDS THE ARREST OF KRISTI NOEM AND TOM HOMAN. For contempt of court



Now.



They were ordered to return the innocent American they DISAPPEARED a month ago



The Ted Bundy Trump rogue government must obey the law



GET THE ALL-NEW COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/7hwinlpfak pic.twitter.com/8P6Xjrg8ni — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 14, 2025

And boy, should we talk about how he looks like he just had his mugshot taken?

From calling for the arrest of federal officials to accusing the government of terrorizing citizens, Olbermann’s latest outburst confirms what many have suspected for years: he’s long since crossed the line from commentator to conspiracy theorist. As I’m sure you could have guessed, the meltdown concluded with Olbermann plugging his podcast, because of course he has a podcast. With rants like this, you know exactly the kind of people who make up his “audience.”

