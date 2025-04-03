Democrats Are Going to Flip Out When They Find Out About This

The current narrative from the media is that everything is awful, that it’s President Donald Trump’s fault, and that his approval ratings are tanking. Well, if that were true, surely there’d be evidence that voters have buyer’s remorse and maybe, if the election were held today, Kamala Harris might win a battleground state or two. Right?

Advertisement

Wrong.

New data from Think American News shows that if the election were held today, Trump would not only defeat Harris again, but he would win by an even bigger margin than his November victory.

“President Trump’s support remains not only solid but is growing, while Kamala Harris is not receiving the typical post-election nostalgia that often accompanies a losing candidate,” said @ChrisWilsonQED , CEO of EyesOver.https://t.co/uZRekyws2s pic.twitter.com/XoPjoe2ffG — eyesover (@eyesover_us) April 3, 2025

According to EyesOver's analysis, Trump now commands an impressive 56.36% support compared to Harris's pitiful 43.64%. These numbers completely destroy the mainstream media's narrative that Trump is somehow losing his base, a fairy tale they've been desperately trying to sell to the American people Trump took office.

Recommended: I Can't Believe Jasmine Crockett Admitted This



“Our mission at Think American News is to allow the facts to drive conclusions and not have opinions search for favorable facts,” explained Jessica Curtis, Think American News' Publisher. “If one relied upon traditional linear legacy mainstream media platforms for deciding what is happening right now, you would believe President Trump is losing ground every day with the voters. That simply is not the case.”

Advertisement

The truth is even more devastating for Democrats. EyesOver CEO Chris Wilson's analysis of nearly 200,000 real-time data points over the past week confirms what conservatives have known all along: Trump's America First agenda is resonating with voters while Harris's radical leftist platform hasn’t become any more palatable.

"President Trump's support remains not only solid but is growing, while Kamala Harris is not receiving the typical post-election nostalgia that often accompanies a losing candidate," Wilson noted.

This shouldn't surprise anyone paying attention. While Trump has been fighting to protect American jobs, secure our borders, and stand up to China, Democrats have been doubling down on the rhetoric and radicalism that caused voters to reject them in the first place. Whether it’s opposing Trump’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens or not standing up for female athletes, Democrats haven’t learned squat from Trump’s election victory and continue to delude themselves into thinking the problem is that their message isn’t getting out.

They simply can’t comprehend the possibility that the American people aren't buying what the Democrats are selling anymore.

So how did EyesOver reach its conclusion? It relies on sophisticated AI models, which constantly monitor public opinion across millions of online conversations and have consistently produced actionable information weeks ahead of traditional polling. And what are they telling us? The American people trust Trump's leadership and reject the Democrats' radical agenda.

Advertisement

Are you surprised? I’m not.

The numbers don't lie. Trump's commonsense conservative leadership is exactly what Americans want, and no amount of media spin can change that fact. Maybe it's time for the mainstream media to actually report the truth instead of their wishful anti-Trump fantasies.

Don’t expect CNN or MSNBC to cover this — they’re too busy inventing the next Trump “scandal.” Meanwhile, Trump’s support grows as Americans see his policies work while Democrats offer only failure. The message is clear: voters are rejecting the Democrats’ radical agenda.

Want the real story the mainstream media won't tell you? While they spin false narratives about Trump's declining support, we'll tell you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP to get behind-the-scenes insights, ad-free access, and uncensored truth about what's really happening in American politics. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep exposing the Left's desperate attempts to hide Trump's growing success. Don't wait — become a VIP member today and get the facts they don't want you to see!