Here’s What the Stranded Astronauts Have to Say About Trump and Musk

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were stranded in space for nearly a year thanks to the Biden administration’s political games, finally returned to Earth last week after what was supposed to be an eight-day mission extended to a staggering 286 days. After launching last June aboard Boeing’s Starliner, the duo was stuck aboard the International Space Station due to thruster failures and helium leaks that made the capsule unsafe for their return. When Elon Musk offered to bring them home aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, Biden’s administration refused, choosing politics over American lives rather than accepting help from a Trump ally.

Well, thanks to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, they’re back, and they’ve just given their first interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

Hemmer naturally asked the question that many of us wanted to know the answer to.

“What would you like to say to President Trump and Elon Musk?” he asked them.

Wilmore made it clear that he trusts both Trump and Musk.

“I respect you, I trust you. You’ve given me no reason not to trust you. Either one of them,” Wilmore said. “I have no reason not to believe anything they say because they’ve earned my trust. And for that, I am grateful that our national leaders actually are coming in and taking part in our human space flight program.” He described their involvement as “hugely important” and “empowering” for the nation.

Wilmore emphasized the significance of having engaged leadership in space exploration. “I think it’s a good thing for our nation when the national leaders, especially something that has high visibility, are involved in the process,” he said. “And I’m grateful for that.”

Williams echoed Wilmore’s sentiments and noted that their situation of staying in space longer than expected had at least brought much-needed attention to America’s space program.

“I’m just glad that they’re involved and they’re taking notice,” she said of Trump and Musk. “Maybe it wasn’t the perfect situation, but [it] allowed a lot of people, including the President and Elon, to look at what’s going on on the International Space Station, take it very seriously, and understand that our involvement as a country, as a space-faring nation, is really important throughout the world.”

She stressed the importance of America’s leadership in space exploration, saying it “sets an example” and “shows our ability to be able to do the hard things: put people in space, operate in space, work in space, and then bring us back.”

Williams added that she appreciated the attention and support from “them and many, many, many more people.”

BREAKING: Astronaut stranded in space for 9 months says they are “grateful” for President Trump and Elon Musk’s support: “They have earned my trust.” pic.twitter.com/qAVGaI5v47 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 31, 2025

As expected, leftists went into full damage control after the astronauts returned home. They were desperate to downplay the Biden administration’s refusal to bring them home sooner. MSNBC laughably claimed that the astronauts were never actually stranded, while former astronaut Scott Kelly, the twin brother of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), insisted that “they always had a ride home.” If that were true, why did it take nearly a year to bring them back?

However, NASA confirmed that the astronauts wouldn’t be home now had it not been for President Trump's intervention.

