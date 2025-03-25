NASA Confirms That Trump Intervened to Rescue Stranded Astronauts

Two American heroes returned to Earth last week after issues with their spacecraft stranded them in space for nearly a year due to the Biden administration’s petty politics. Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams splashed down last Tuesday off Florida’s coast in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, ending an unnecessary 286-day mission that was meant to last just eight days — another example of Joe Biden’s reckless leadership.

The duo launched last June on Boeing’s Starliner, only for thruster failures and helium leaks to force the capsule’s return without them. Elon Musk offered to bring them home, but Biden’s administration refused — purely for political reasons. Rather than accept help from an ally of Donald Trump, the administration risked American lives.

Naturally, because the circumstances made Biden look bad, the left went into damage control mode after the astronauts returned home courtesy of President Trump and SpaceX. MSNBC absurdly claimed that the astronauts were never stranded, while former astronaut Scott Kelly — twin brother of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) — insisted that “they always had a ride home.” If that’s true, why did it take nearly a year to bring them back?

Even NASA has confirmed that the astronauts wouldn’t be home now had it not been for President Trump. NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens credited President Trump for securing the return of the two stranded astronauts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"This is a huge win for the Trump administration. And it would not have happened without President Trump's intervention. Up next on the docket, to continue implementing President Trump's ambitious space agenda that he touted in his inaugural address is to confirm his nominee for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman," Stevens said.

"President Trump was also once considered an outsider, and the American people have put him back into office, just showing how much they appreciate the business side that he brings to the table. And Mr. Isaacman also has a background as an entrepreneur of an extremely successful business," Stevens continued. "I believe that he is well-suited, as do 30 astronauts who wrote in support of him and multiple GOP governors, that he is well suited to take the helm here at NASA and to implement the president's agenda."

Stevens made clear that NASA is ready to "get the ball rolling" after their safe return to Earth, but noted their mission is set to launch in the heart of Washington, D.C. Isaacman faces an upcoming Senate confirmation hearing as Trump looks to secure yet another nominee appointed to his administration. Earlier this month, eight Republican governors – Ron DeSantis, of Florida; Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas; Gregg Abbott of Texas; Bill Lee of Tennessee; Brian Kemp of Georgia; Mike Kehoe of Missouri; and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma – wrote to Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas. They advocated for a "swift" confirmation, noting the Trump nominee’s "unparalleled ability to drive bold initiatives" and Isaacman’s understanding of "the complex landscape of modern space exploration."

"I think that these governors are cognizant that the result of the November election was a mandate from the American people to implement change and to bring about change," Stevens explained. "And President Trump has been bringing about that change since day one. The next step here is to confirm Jared Isaacman expeditiously, so that we can get to work on the president's ambitious space agenda, as he touted in his inaugural address."

