Trump Makes Amazing Promise to NASA Astronauts Biden Left Stranded in Space

Two American heroes returned to Earth this week after they were stranded in space for nearly a year, thanks to the Biden administration's petty politics. Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams splashed down Tuesday off Florida's coast in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, concluding an unnecessarily extended 286-day mission that was meant to only last for eight days. The incident exposed the dangerous pettiness of Biden's presidency.

The duo launched last June on Boeing's Starliner capsule, only to face potentially catastrophic thruster failures and helium leaks, which forced the capsule's return to Earth without them. Sadly, even though Elon Musk offered to bring our astronauts home last year, Biden's administration rejected the offer for purely political reasons. Space travel is risky and an unplanned stay even more so, yet the Biden administration chose to risk American lives rather than accept help from someone who had endorsed President Trump.

On Friday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy revealed to President Trump that NASA poorly compensated the astronauts for their time in space.

“The two astronauts that you just helped save from space, they didn't get any overtime pay for all that extra time,” Doocy pointed out. “They got $5 a day per diem for 286 days. That is $1,430 in extra pay. Is there anything the administration can do to get them to make them whole?”

President Trump was rightfully appalled.

“Nobody ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket. Okay? I'll get it for them,” he said. “I'll pay it right out of my pocket. That's not a lot for what they had to go through.”

Trump noted that if it hadn’t been for Elon Musk, they may have still been stranded up there.

He continued, “And I want to thank Elon Musk, by the way. Because think, if we don't have him, you know, there's only so long, even though they're in the capsule up there, that the body starts to deteriorate after 9 or 10 months and gets really bad after 14, 15 months with the bones and the blood and all the things that you've been reporting on.”

REPORTER: The two astronauts that you just helped save from space, they didn't get any overtime pay...@POTUS: "If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket... and I want to thank @elonmusk by the way because think if we don't have him." pic.twitter.com/b86RanXggp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

In February, Musk and Trump sat down for a joint interview on Fox News, in which Musk called the decision to extend the Starliner mission politically motivated.

President Trump and Elon Musk tell Sean Hannity that NASA astronauts stranded at the ISS will soon be returned home. 🇺🇸



Trump says Biden "was going to leave them in space." pic.twitter.com/MJREXTLJEv — BABS D (@Barbara14130169) February 19, 2025

Musk later appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he explained how Biden’s team refused his offer to bring the stranded astronauts home sooner because it would have made Trump “look good.” He explained that the Biden administration deliberately delayed the return past the inauguration date to protect Kamala Harris’ presidential ambitions.

MUSK: We offered to bring them back early. This offer was rejected by Biden.



ROGAN: Why?



MUSK: For political reasons. They pushed the return date back past the Inauguration.



Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan how Biden played politics with the lives of stranded American astronauts. pic.twitter.com/nsmgHYTY6I — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 1, 2025

So Biden — or the people making decisions on his behalf — put politics ahead of American lives in space.

The left's vindictive campaign against Musk — including the recent vandalization of Tesla facilities and cars and the attacks on owners — shows just how far it will go to attack anyone who threatens its bureaucratic power structure.

