The New York Times Makes a Stunning Admission About the Democrats

Matt Margolis | 9:51 AM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Liberals are in full-blown panic mode over President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Democrats in Congress are hysterically crying “constitutional crisis,” while unhinged activists are lashing out at Tesla vehicles and showrooms—all because Elon Musk dares to support cutting government waste. Conservatives have long suspected there’s a deeper reason why the left goes berserk over efforts to rein in reckless spending. Now, the New York Times has accidentally said the quiet part out loud—the left’s political machine is fueled by your tax dollars.

In a stunning admission, the Times wrote:

Executive actions intended to cripple top Democratic law firms. Investigations of Democratic fund-raising and organizing platforms. Ominous suggestions that nonprofits aligned with Democrats or critical of President Trump should have their tax exemptions revoked.

Mr. Trump and his allies are aggressively attacking the players and machinery that power the left, taking a series of highly partisan official actions that, if successful, will threaten to hobble Democrats’ ability to compete in elections for years to come.

So far, the attacks have been diffuse and sometimes indiscriminate or inaccurate. But inside the administration, there are moves to coordinate and expand the assault.

A small group of White House officials has been working to identify targets and vulnerabilities inside the Democratic ecosystem, taking stock of previous efforts to investigate them, according to two people familiar with the group’s work who requested anonymity to describe it.

This wasn’t even buried; it was right up in the opening paragraphs of the article. The Times is practically screaming that Trump's efficiency initiatives might expose how Democrats have been feeding at the taxpayer trough for decades. 

The article reads like a confession, validating what conservatives have been saying for years about systemic abuse of public funds. Democrats aren't just worried about losing some funding—they're terrified of voters discovering just how deep this taxpayer-funded scheme goes. Maybe the writers of the article thought they were making Trump and DOGE look evil and vindictive against the left. The problem is that they couldn’t do that without confirming something that Democrats really didn’t want us to know.

And get this: the narrative the New York Times pushes is that Trump could (or should) be impeached for trying to root out waste and fraud.

It is not unusual for partisans in Congress or their outside allies to push for investigations into political groups on the other side of the aisle.

But using the levers of government to target the opposition has long been considered an abuse of power, sometimes leading to prosecution. Mr. Trump himself was impeached in 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.

This is really what it’s come to. The entire left-wing machine, from local grassroots activists at the bottom all the way to the left-wing law firms, nonprofits, and more at the top, is funded by your tax dollars, and the New York Times is saying in a not-so-subtle way that Trump is committing an impeachable offense for ending that gravy train.

Matt Margolis

"He's a great columnist. I think he's terrific."  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America's Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

