Freed Hostage Thanks Trump for His Freedom: ‘Thank God He’s in the White House'

Another American is home thanks to President Trump's no-nonsense approach to hostage negotiations.

As we previously reported, George Glezmann, a 65-year-old American tourist was abducted while visiting Kabul as a tourist on Dec. 5, 2022, and the Taliban held him captive for over two years. Trump secured his release this week, and Glezmann has finally returned to U.S. soil. And he knows exactly who to thank for his freedom.

“How does it feel to be back on U.S. soil?” a reporter asked when he debarked from the plane at Joint Base Andrews Friday morning.

“Amazed, I feel like born again,” he said. “I have no words.”

“I'm in debt with the president, President Trump,” Glezmann continued. “Amazing. You know, thank God he's in the White House, where he's at. And thank God he got me out. Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, Adam Boehler. I'm in debt with everybody that was involved in this situation because they got me home.”

“A free American individual, freed from the hands of these people that abducted [me] because of my U.S. passport, basically,” he continued. “And I'm just thankful I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty, my freedom.”

"Thank God he's in the White House."



American freed by the Taliban, George Glezmann, thanks the Trump administration for his liberty. | @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/kEitePecZh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 21, 2025

This successful release stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration's weak-kneed approach to hostage situations, which typically involved prisoner swaps that only emboldened our adversaries.

The Taliban, perhaps reading the writing on the wall with Trump back in office, released Glezmann as a "goodwill gesture" and didn't demand any terrorists in return. Funny how that works when you're dealing with a president who means business instead of one who's busy selling finger paintings.

This latest triumph adds to Trump's impressive string of hostage releases in 2024 alone. From Marc Fogel's release from Russia to six Americans freed from Venezuela's socialist regime, Trump's administration has demonstrated that America won't abandon its citizens or cave to demands from hostile actors.

The difference between Trump's and Biden's approaches couldn't be clearer. While Biden's team spent months engaging in "around the clock" diplomatic niceties without much in terms of results, Trump's administration has delivered results through strength and decisive action. Remember when Biden's last "successful" hostage release conveniently involved the relative of a Democratic donor who purchased Hunter's artwork?

The success of Glezmann's release, achieved through negotiations with Qatari officials without prisoner exchanges, proves that America doesn't need to trade terrorists for innocent citizens when we have a president who knows how to negotiate from a position of strength.

While Biden's administration was busy exchanging Taliban prisoners for Americans like Ryan Corbett and William McKenty earlier this year in an 11th-hour deal, Trump's team has secured releases without compromising our national security or emboldening our enemies.

Glezmann's heartfelt words upon his return say it all: "I'm in debt with the president, President Trump. Amazing." Indeed, it is amazing what America can accomplish when it projects strength instead of weakness on the world stage.

