Scott Presler’s New Plan to Register More GOP Voters Is Brilliant

The mainstream media hasn’t gotten over Trump's 2024 election victory, where he dominated both the electoral college and popular vote while sweeping every swing state. But they're missing the real story: traditionally blue states are showing cracks in their Democratic foundation.

Advertisement

Take New Jersey, for example. The Garden State, which Trump lost by a whopping 16 points in 2020, nearly flipped in 2024. Kamala Harris barely squeaked by with a five-point margin—a seismic shift that has Democrats sweating bullets. And according to recent polling, this wasn't just a one-time scare for the left.

Enter Scott Presler, the conservative movement's secret weapon. Through his organization Early Vote Action, Presler has already worked magic in Pennsylvania, helping close the GOP registration gap and contributing to the state becoming even redder. The 2024 election may be behind us, but Presler is continuing to register more GOP voters in Pennsylvania, and now he's set his sights on New Jersey.

And his latest strategy is pure genius.

We should register voters at Tesla charging stations. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 19, 2025

Brilliant, if you ask me. And his organization is already putting this plan into action.

Visited the @Tesla dealership in Devon, PA to spread some MAGA cheer from @EarlyVoteAction



We brought them 2 dozen Duck Donuts and a basket of patriotic swag.



They were so kind and appreciative of the gesture. We asked if we can register voters outside and they are asking… pic.twitter.com/c89wqZMrrA — Heather L. Christein (@itsheatherleigh) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

We are now at a Tesla charging station talking to voters!! They are fed up with what’s going on!! +5 commits 🟥🇺🇸 @EarlyVoteAction @ScottPresler pic.twitter.com/qzrQ42fWTE — Susan Espo (@Saveamericasue) March 22, 2025

Now, I know what you must be thinking. Tesla owners might not typically align with conservative values, but the recent wave of politically motivated violence against Tesla vehicles and their owners—tacitly encouraged by Democratic rhetoric—might just force many to reassess their political allegiances.

Related: The New York Times Makes a Stunning Admission About the Democrats



Let's be honest: When you're worried about your $50,000 car being vandalized or your personal safety being threatened, and one political party seems to be cheering on the attackers, it tends to clarify your thinking about who really represents your interests.

And every voter counts.

This voter registration drive comes at a crucial moment, with New Jersey's 2025 gubernatorial election on the horizon. The state has elected Republican governors before, and another GOP victory could be the final push needed to transform New Jersey into a legitimate battleground state.

Advertisement

Recommended: Jamaal Bowman Decided to FAFO, and Elon Musk Is Obliging

The left should be terrified because they know what we've known all along: their grip on blue states is weakening. When you combine Trump's commanding performance in 2024 with grassroots efforts such as Presler's innovative voter registration strategy, we're witnessing the beginning of a conservative renaissance in traditionally Democratic territories.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!