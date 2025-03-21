WATCH: Masked Lunatic Terrorizes Woman Driving a Tesla, Demands That She Sell Her Car

The radical left's unhinged hatred of Elon Musk has evolved from Twitter tantrums to real-world violence, with Tesla owners now facing harassment and intimidation simply for driving their vehicles. The latest incident in Seattle perfectly illustrates how deranged Trump Derangement Syndrome has become.

Advertisement

A man in a white SUV terrorized a mother named Leigh, who identifies as politically left-leaning, as she was driving to a doctor's appointment on Wednesday. He followed around, cut her off, and got out of his car to confront her.

"He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You're driving it. You need to sell your car,’” Leigh told her local media.

Dashcam video shows just how threatening the situation was. The man was wearing a camouflage coat and a face covering and aggressively pursued her Tesla before cutting her off and confronting her in the middle of the road. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had been patrolling the streets looking for Teslas.

In recent weeks, domestic terrorists have targeted multiple Tesla dealerships in firebomb attacks and have vandalized many Tesla vehicles, with several perpetrators already in custody. Sadly, Democrat politicians are stoking the flames with inflammatory rhetoric against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The victim's political alignment makes this story even more revealing. Despite being a climate-conscious Seattle liberal, Leigh found herself targeted by the very mob she likely once supported.

"It's really sad like that. This is what's happening to people who — honestly, it doesn't affect how I believe or what I believe, just the car I drive,” Leigh said. “Being Seattle, it's 'climate's important, our footprint's important.' This seemed like the right move for our very busy family."

Related: Rick Wilson Suspended From X for Promoting Violence Against Tesla

Instead of condemning this dangerous harassment, local media focused on Leigh's apologetic stance about Tesla ownership. Her follow-up statement reads like a hostage video.

"It was to align with what we thought, that it's easy to just, you know, turn over a $60,000 car and find something new that works,” she explained. “That's not a decision that everybody can make overnight, and I think that puts a lot of us in a hard position."

NEW — On March 19, a masked male suspect hunted down a woman for driving a Tesla in the Seattle area.



The suspect allegedly followed the victim, cut her off, stopped in the middle of the road, exited his vehicle, and demanded she sell her Tesla, stating it was a "Nazi" car.… pic.twitter.com/ihnhV67pPV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

The irony is rich. The left claims to champion environmental causes, yet it's now terrorizing people driving electric vehicles just because Elon Musk dares to support free speech and expose government waste and corruption.

These escalating confrontations are particularly concerning in states with concealed carry laws. It's only a matter of time before one of these unhinged activists picks the wrong Tesla owner to harass.

Want uncensored coverage of the growing leftist intimidation campaign? Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive analysis and in-depth reporting they don't want you to see. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the truth about the left's dangerous extremism. Don't wait—sign up now to support fearless journalism.