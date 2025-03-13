Here's How the Media Is Covering up Plunging Egg Prices

Earlier this week, we reported that the price of a dozen eggs, which had reached a record high of $8.17 in early March, had fallen by more than two dollars, now sitting well below the $7 average when President Trump took office in January. As I pointed out at the time, this was bad news for Democrats, who had hoped that sky-high egg prices would be the silver bullet to drive down Trump’s approval ratings and fuel a Democratic resurgence. But with egg prices continuing to drop, the left-wing media has now stepped in to claim that egg prices are still on the rise.

Advertisement

According to Trading Economics, the price of a dozen eggs is now below $5/dozen, lower than they were around Christmastime last year. But the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know that.

Reporting on the declining rate of inflation in February, ABC News didn’t report on the latest egg prices. Instead, the network declared, “Egg prices, however, a closely watched symbol of price increases, soared 58.8% in February compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month.”

They weren’t alone.

Related: This Is Literally the Worst News Democrats Could Get Right Now

“Egg Prices Are Still Surging, Hitting Consumers’ Wallets,” the New York Times claimed in a headline on Wednesday, even though egg prices were actually declining.

“Egg prices continued their upward climb in February despite some easing in overall inflation, further straining consumers seeking relief from rising prices in the grocery aisles,” the article noted, completely ignoring the sharp decline in March.

MarketWatch was no better.

The cost of eggs jumped a little more than 10% in February after a 15% increase in January — and prices are likely to remain high for a while. The surge in egg prices stems from outbreaks of the avian flu that have resulted in millions of chickens being slaughtered. It takes at least several months for egg-laying chickens to repopulate. Not only that, but Easter is just around the corner. It's the biggest egg-selling period of the year and is likely to keep upward pressure on egg prices given the increased demand. The Trump administration has announced its intention to lower the cost of eggs, but the effort is just getting under way, and it's unclear whether and how it will work.

Advertisement

Yahoo! Finance also ignored the recent data to cover up the sharp decline in egg prices.

According to key data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of eggs rose 58.8% year over year in February. Prices are up 12.5% month over month. Overall grocery inflation is up 1.9% compared to a year ago. Nationally, a dozen large Grade A eggs cost nearly $5.90 in February, a new record high. The previous high was set at $4.95 this January; it was roughly $3 in February 2024.

The message they’re pushing is clear. These media outlets aren’t just trying to convince the public that egg prices are still rising when they aren’t; they’re trying to associate the Biden presidency with lower egg prices so the public will blame Trump for a trend that actually began on Biden’s watch.

Sure, they grudgingly acknowledge that bird flu was the primary factor behind the spike in prices, but they’re still doing everything they can to obscure the fact that prices are now on a sharp downward trajectory. The truth is hard to hide, but they’re trying — because they know it will.

Want to support conservative media that won’t lie to you to protect a Democrat talking point? Join PJ Media VIP and get exclusive access to deep-dive analysis exposing liberal media lies. Our ad-free experience lets you dive straight into the real story, with premium content that goes beyond the headlines. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep fighting fake news. Don't let them control the narrative—join today!