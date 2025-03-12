This Is Literally The Worst News Democrats Could Get Right Now

The left's desperate attempts to paint Donald Trump's second term as an economic disaster are crumbling faster than Hunter Biden's art career after his daddy left office. After spending four years gaslighting Americans about "Biden's amazing economy" while families struggled to put food on the table, Democrats have suddenly discovered that inflation exists — and they're trying to pin it on Trump. How convenient.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) recently embarrassed himself on ABC News when he claimed, "Donald Trump and Republicans consistently promised that they were going to lower the high cost of living, and they've done the exact opposite."

That’s not what the facts say at all.

Remember when the left couldn't stop squawking about egg prices? Well, those same Democrats are mysteriously quiet now that egg prices have plummeted. After reaching an all-time high of $8.17 per dozen in early March, egg prices have plummeted to $5.51. Democrats will be sad to know that this is below the $7 average price when President Trump took office in January.

But that's not all — gas prices have dropped for three straight weeks. Funny how we're not seeing wall-to-wall media coverage of these positive developments.

The Democrats' economic fearmongering hasn’t aged well. Their claims that Trump would cause runaway inflation have been proven laughably wrong.

The latest economic data shows inflation cooling to 2.8% year-over-year in February, with monthly inflation at just 0.2% — both numbers came in below expectations.

Even CNN had to swallow their pride and report on these positive developments.

CNN’s Matt Egan had to concede that the latest economic report was “good news on the economy,” and he emphasized that inflation is “really the number one issue for many Americans.” He noted that both the annual and monthly increases were “a step in the right direction, and both were better than expected.”

“This is definitely very encouraging to see,” Egan continued, adding that it is going to “relieve some fears that inflation was perhaps reaccelerating.” He pointed out that February’s report “actually breaks a streak of four straight months… where the inflation rate was going in the wrong direction, right? It was going higher and higher. Finally, we’re seeing it dip.”

CNN: "Finally, we have some good news on the economy... both of these figures were a step in the right direction, and BOTH were better than expected... this actually breaks a streak of four straight months where the inflation rate was going in the wrong direction." pic.twitter.com/aSfyscZAKq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2025

Americans may finally be seeing some relief from Bidenomics.

Remember how Democrats were lamenting the recent stock market woes? The market has rallied in the wake of the news of lower inflation.

BREAKING — Massive stock market rally underway as investors react to positive news which shows inflation cooling off

pic.twitter.com/4f1StH9WlP — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 12, 2025

This is exactly why Americans are turning their backs on the Democrats' economic policies. While Biden and his cronies were telling us to lower our expectations and accept sky-high prices as the "new normal," Trump has been delivering actual results. The stark difference between Democrat rhetoric and reality couldn't be clearer.

Maybe it's time for Democrats to admit what the rest of us have known all along: their economic policies failed miserably, and Trump's America First approach delivers results for working families. But don't hold your breath waiting for that admission — they're too busy planning their next round of failed talking points.

