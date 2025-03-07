BREAKING: Authorities Reveal What Happened to Gene Hackman and His Wife

It’s been over a week since we first learned that legendary actor and two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, N.M., home. One of their dogs was also found deceased in the home. Immediate speculation centered around the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, but that was quickly ruled out, and authorities began investigating their deaths as "suspicious."

Theories quickly spiraled out of control, with actor Randy Quaid alleging — without any evidence — that Hackman and his wife were murdered by a Hollywood cabal. Earlier this week, an out-of-state medical examiner even suggested that Hackman and Arakawa may have died from a “companion suicide.” That didn’t add up either.

On Friday, authorities disclosed the cause of death for both Hackman and his wife. Hackman passed away from heart disease, showing severe signs of Alzheimer’s, just one week after his wife tragically died from hantavirus in their home. Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said it may have been that because of his Alzheimer’s disease, Hackman was not aware his wife was dead in their home.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” Jarrell explained. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway. His death was tied to heart disease, with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed the findings during a press conference on Friday.

“This investigation started on February 26 with the discovery of Mr. Hackman and Ms. Arakawa and their dog at the residence. I just want to do a short recap and then touch on some new information,” he began. “As we know, both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide. City Fire conducted tests and deemed the scene safe for deputies to conduct their investigation. The preliminary pacemaker interrogation results were released last week, and I'll let Dr. Durrell touch more specifically on those results.”

Mendoza explained that there was one minor gas leak from a single burner on the kitchen stove, but the leak was minor and non-fatal.

The Associated Press has more.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. It is typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas. Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference. Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.

We'll have more on this as it develops.

