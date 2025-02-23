Trump Reveals What Made Him Run For President Again

Another CPAC has come and gone, and I have to admit, I wish I could have been there this year. Vice President Vance, Elon Musk, and President Trump all spoke during the conference. Trump’s speech, in particular, answered a very interesting question.

Advertisement

Why did he run for president a third time?

He declared that the rampant influx of illegal aliens under the Biden administration was a major factor driving his third presidential campaign. His frustration with the Biden administration was palpable when he stated, “I couldn’t stand it.” Trump drew a powerful parallel to the deportation efforts of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, commending him for maintaining a firm stance against illegal immigration.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve begun the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than that of President Dwight D.Eisenhower, a very moderate man, but he was very strong on that,” Trump said. “He didn’t like people running into our country and taking over our country. I’ll tell you, I had four years. I don’t know if you had this.… I couldn’t stand it. Watching these people come in from jails and mental institutions and the worst criminals in the street, gang members being dropped off in busses and bused into our country.”

President Trump really gives the best speeches hands down:



"Watching these people come in from jails.. gang members being bused into our country. I Couldn’t stand it. So, I said, 'I'm going to run for president again.' Now we don't have that problem."

pic.twitter.com/NohG6HqQHm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2025

Honestly, many of us were already gearing up for a Trump comeback even before Biden took office because we recognized that Biden’s presidency was going to be a disaster. And, of course, we were right.

Advertisement

For our VIPs: The Democrats' Stand Against Cutting Waste Could Haunt Them in 2028

During his rousing speech, Trump expressed significant distress over the dangerous surge of illegal immigrants—hence the reason he promised (and is delivering on) the biggest deportation operation in history to get all the illegals Biden welcomed into this country back out.

“And now we don’t have that problem,” Trump declared. “Now we don’t have that problem anymore.”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns America by attending CPAC with a explosive opening speech



“The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing”



WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED 🔥



pic.twitter.com/vDEr2of0aW — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 22, 2025

In his signature style, he didn’t shy away from taking jabs at Joe Biden, quipping, “Everything he touched turned to s—t.”

Trump’s comedic timing was on full display, as he joked about Biden’s appearance, poking fun at those who thought he looked good in a bathing suit, and how Biden often “fell asleep” during public events.

Perhaps my favorite joke was when he said that former President Jimmy Carter “passed away” a happy man.

“Jimmy Carter passed away recently, and he passed away a happy man,” Trump said. “He was a happy man when he passed away because he said that, ‘It’s not even close, Joe was the worst.’”

Advertisement

🚨 President Trump just spent SEVERAL minutes at CPAC savagely ROASTING Joe Biden 🤣



"Everything single thing he touched turned to SH*T!"



"Somebody thought he looked good in a bathing suit... then at the beach, he put the chair down and immediately fell asleep in front of the… pic.twitter.com/fLGae6nVWf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2025

Trump’s speech seamlessly wove serious policy discussions with comedic jabs, making it clear that he’s not just throwing out empty promises. He remains committed to draining the swamp, cutting waste, and restoring law and order.

While I missed out on CPAC this year, Trump’s speech reaffirmed what many of us already know: The stakes are high, and the need for strong, decisive leadership has never been more critical. Thankfully, as we’ve seen over the past month, Trump is moving at a fast pace to undo the damage done by Joe Biden.