MSNBC’s Joy Reid Has Been Canceled, And I Can’t Stop Laughing

MSNBC is pulling the plug on Joy Reid’s show, “The ReidOut,” as part of a major shakeup, Fox News Digital has learned—and I can’t stop laughing. Honestly, there’s no one more deserving of cancellation. Well, maybe Rachel Maddow… and pretty much everyone else at MSNBC.

According to the report, “The ReidOut” has been struggling to hold viewers, averaging just 973,000 in February 2025—a sharp 28% drop from the 1.3 million it pulled in during the same month last year. Reid has become notorious for her relentless anti-Trump rhetoric and a string of controversial moments.

After the November election, Reid claimed that black women had lost interest in “saving America,” blaming their supposed disillusionment on white female voters, who turned out in stronger-than-expected numbers for President Trump.

Just last month, she went even further, outrageously comparing Trump’s immigration policies—and his presidency as a whole—to Hitler’s Germany and the Holocaust.

One of the most shocking events in recent media history came in 2018 when Reid famously claimed that homophobic comments on her old blog, "The Reid Report," were not written by her in a story that stunned the TV news industry. She blamed hackers and claimed to enlist the FBI to investigate her implausible claim, but she became emotional on air when her story fell apart. The MSNBC host then admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, but claimed that she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway. The bizarre ordeal made her a punchline to many, but she continued to rise up MSNBC’s ranks and emerged as one of the network’s most prominent liberal pundits.

But, don't think that just because they’re letting Reid go means they’re replacing her with a more sensible choice. In fact, Reid’s 7 p.m. slot will be taken over by a trio that sounds like the setup to a bad joke: Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson for Kamala Harris; Alicia Menendez, daughter of the scandal-ridden ex-Senator Bob Menendez; and Michael Steele, the former RNC chair who’s now an MSNBC regular, and sounds more like a Democrat than Republican these days.

According to a source familiar with the plans, Reid will sign off from “The ReidOut” for the last time this week.

MSNBC's new president, Rebecca Kutler, is planning to announce additional programming changes across dayside, weekends and primetime, a source familiar with the plans told Fox News Digital. Jen Psaki, current host of "Inside with Jen Psaki," is expected to end up with more airtime. Alex Wagner, who was bumped from hosting a primetime program when Rachel Maddow pivoted from hosting her show once a week to nightly for the first 100 days of the Trump administration, will remain with the network as a correspondent but is not expected to host a 9 p.m. ET program going forward.

Naturally, MSNBC refused to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Honestly, I’ve never watched MSNBC, save for the occasional clip, so this development doesn’t impact me at all. But I do know that Reid is the epitome of a nutcase and her being canceled may well be a sign that MSNBC is struggling both in the ratings and financially.

What a great time to be alive.