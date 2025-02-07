WATCH: Democrats Got Insurrection-y Twice This Week

What’s the rulebook for Congressional Democrats lately? Apparently, when they don’t get their way, they attempt an insurrection. At least, by their own definition, it’s an insurrection.

Advertisement

This week, not once but twice, Democrats attempted to physically storm federal buildings — first the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday and then the Department of Education (ED) on Friday. Their outrage? President Trump and Elon Musk have dared to streamline bloated government agencies and realign priorities to benefit Americans. Predictably, the Democrats see this as an all-out assault on their cherished bloated bureaucracy.

Let’s break this down. On Monday, Senate and House Democrats rallied at USAID headquarters, claiming Trump and Musk’s effort to shut down the agency was “unconstitutional.” Their gripe centers around Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), exposing all the waste and corruption of USAID.

Led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the Democrats demanded entry into the building, claiming they wanted to see firsthand what was happening. However, unlike the January 6 Capitol Riot, security didn’t let the crowd burst in.

Barred from entry, Van Hollen and his colleagues cried foul, calling the move an affront to democracy, because what isn’t an affront to democracy to them? Maybe they’ve forgotten that being an elected official doesn’t grant you the right to bully federal staff or ignore basic security procedures.

Advertisement

Democrats lead a mob of protestors into the USAID headquarters.



Looks kinda insurrectionyyy to me… pic.twitter.com/yN56aVqfLv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

Fast forward to Friday, and their theatrics continued at the Department of Education. Congressional Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), exploited this moment to criticize Trump’s proposal to eliminate the department altogether. Waters berated a security guard for doing his job and parroting the left-wing talking point that they were being “silenced.”

Related: Here's How DOGE Is Able to Find Government Waste so Fast



“I want you to see this [security guard] right here who is a federal employee he told us… we pay him, we raise money to make sure that we have a Department of Education, and everybody that’s at the Department of Education is here because we pay for them to be here,” Waters said. “He’s standing here today blocking the door and he can’t give us a good reason why he’s blocking this door.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) took it further, interrogating the guard over who gave the order to deny access as if that somehow changes the fact that they weren’t supposed to be there in the first place.

“Were you told, are you making this decision to stand in front of this door on your own behalf? On behalf of the Department of Education, were you to come out here and block members of Congress from complying with us?" he asked. "Were you told to stand here or did you decide to stand here and block members of Congress from entering the Department of Education?”

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Democrats argue, without evidence, that disbanding the Department of Education would harm children, accusing Republicans of neglecting public education. Ironically, they ignore decades of federal overreach and underperformance. Trump’s proposal to return education to state and local control is a logical step toward accountability, but Democrats, addicted to centralized control, won’t hear it.

The truth is that both USAID and ED stand as prime examples of federal inefficiency. Trump and Musk are fulfilling their promises by cutting waste. Democrats, rather than offering solutions, play the victim and engage in political theater. For all their posturing, their true fear isn’t the dismantling of bloated agencies; it’s the loss of power and control.