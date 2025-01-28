Good Riddance: Jim Acosta Leaving CNN

CNN’s chief domestic correspondent, Jim Acosta, is reportedly set to leave the network after his show was removed from the lineup and he was pulled from all scheduled programming.

This news is unlikely to affect the readers of PJ Media due to obvious reasons.

No official announcement has been made regarding Acosta’s future at CNN, but reports suggest the network offered him a late-night program during the graveyard shift—a move allegedly proposed just days before President Trump’s inauguration. Additionally, last week, his 10 a.m. time slot was replaced by "The Situation Room" with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown as part of CNN’s broader scheduling overhaul.

One CNN insider told Fox News Digital they heard Acosta "struggled with the choice" and may be cutting his contract short as a result.

"It takes courage," the CNN insider said.

Acosta made a name for himself during Trump’s first term as CNN’s chief White House correspondent, with his contentious exchanges with President Donald Trump and his administration. Following the 2020 election, Acosta transitioned to the role of chief domestic correspondent at CNN, initially hosting a weekend show before eventually moving into weekday programming.

CNN declined to comment on the situation.

Fox News Digital has more:

Acosta first joined CNN in 2007, where he covered political campaigns and eventually the Obama and Trump White Houses. He quickly became notorious for shouting questions at Trump's White House press secretaries and frequently going toe-to-toe with the president himself, developing a reputation for grandstanding and receiving a profile boost by Trump after being called "fake news." Acosta famously refused to give up the microphone in a 2018 press conference as he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with Trump. The White House attempted to revoke Acosta's press pass following the dust-up, but his credentials were restored when CNN argued that it violated the First and Fifth Amendment rights of Acosta and the network. Acosta's adversarial relationship with the first Trump administration appeared to be lucrative as he landed himself a book deal and became a frequent guest on liberal late-night shows, further fueling the star power that landed him an anchor chair during the Biden presidency. He recently told viewers the press is "not the enemy of the people" in a shot at Trump.

While CNN’s previous leadership welcomed Acosta’s headline-making confrontations with the first Trump administration, the network’s current leadership reportedly wants a more neutral tone in its programming as the second Trump campaign gains momentum.

Does that mean Dana Bash could be next on the chopping block? In a recent interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C..), Bash appeared to steer the conversation away from Joe Biden’s controversial pardons and Kamala Harris’s efforts to raise bail money for BLM rioters while discussing Trump’s pardons for J6 protesters.

“Well, you own it, and they believe that they can do what they want if they do it in the president's name. Isn't that encouraging dangerous lawlessness?” she asked Graham regarding Trump’s pardons.

“You know, when Kamala Harris wanted to go and—”

“Let's stay on Donald Trump and what happened,” Bash interrupted.

“Let's talk about the problem,” Graham insisted. “The problem is, she tried to raise money, called them freedom fighters, who burned down Minneapolis. They tried to burn down the Portland Courthouse.”

“Senator, I'm asking you about this thing that you're—”

“I know you just want to talk about Trump—”

“Well, he's the president!”

What’s neutral about an anchor who wants to pretend Biden never issued any controversial pardons or that Harris never helped raise bail for rioters?