The 'Trump Effect' at the Border Is Already Amazing

We’ve been giving regular updates on the progress of Trump’s deportation plan, and numbers are already promising. Hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals have been arrested, and the White House reports they are being flown out of the country.

Advertisement

Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences. pic.twitter.com/yqgtF1RX6K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 24, 2025

“The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed in a post on X. “The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway.”

The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft.



The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway.



Promises made. Promises kept. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 24, 2025

But there’s a lot more happening than just the effort to get rid of the criminals already here. As Zero Hedge notes, there’s a “Trump effect” going on at the border.

“Migrant encounters at border ports of entry have dramatically declined since Trump took office on Monday,” the site reports. “Imagine that—the Biden-Harris regime had the ability all along to slow or stop the migrant invasion but chose not to, suggesting the crisis may have been intentional. The American people must hold the Democratic Party accountable at the ballot box in future elections for years of chaos.”

Advertisement

The following chart comparing encounters at ports of entry tells the story: during Biden’s tenure, daily migrant encounters exceeded 1,500 on average. Immediately following Trump’s inauguration, those numbers dropped to an astonishing 463 per day — and were down to just 44 by Jan. 22.

These numbers suggest something far more troubling than mere incompetence on the part of the Biden-Harris administration. Remember how last year, once polls showed that immigration had become a top concern of voters and they trusted Trump to handle the issue far more than Biden or Kamala, the administration started pretending to be border hawks? The Biden-Harris administration clearly had the tools and ability to slow or stop the border crisis but chose not to. They also had the power to arrest and deport illegal aliens who committed rape, murder, and other violent crimes, and they simply chose not to.

Related: Ron DeSantis Epically Schools Reporter for Calling Illegals 'Undocumented'

In mere days, President Trump has shown that his no-nonsense approach to immigration works. The numbers don’t lie. All the White House needs to do is enforce immigration laws, and the Biden-Harris administration simply did not.

Advertisement

Americans suffered for years because of skyrocketing illegal immigration, and there should be no doubt anymore that the Biden-Harris administration’s policies exacerbated the crisis by design.

The American people deserve more than open-border policies thinly veiled as compassion, and Trump is delivering what they both want and need. Border security isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a matter of national security.

The reality is clear: Biden always had the power to safeguard American citizens but chose not to, with Democrats in Congress standing by his harmful leadership. Voters must remember this and hold Democrats accountable for their reckless approach to immigration and their disregard for the safety and sovereignty of the nation. Trump is back in office, and the numbers don’t lie: strong leadership gets results.