Ron DeSantis Epically Schools Reporter for Calling Illegals 'Undocumented'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just showed exactly why he’s one of the most unapologetic and effective leaders in the nation. In a recent press briefing, DeSantis schooled a reporter for using the misleading and euphemistic term “undocumented” to describe illegal immigrants. It was a masterclass in setting the record straight.

“Florida is home to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who are working in areas,” Erik Avanier of WGXT News Channel 4 in Jacksonville began, but before he could finish, DeSantis cut him off.

“Well, you know… So the federal government has made clear that the statutory term, it’s not undocumented, they’re illegal aliens. That’s the statutory term,” DeSantis said, instantly setting the tone.

No hesitation, no sugarcoating — DeSantis wasn’t about to let that nonsense slide.

He continued, making it clear that the term “undocumented” wasn’t just misleading; it was a deliberate effort to dilute the reality of our nation’s problem with illegal immigration.

“I think it’s to try to water down," he said. "I mean, like undocumented — it’s like if I get in my car and I forget my wallet, okay, I don’t have my document on me, like my driver’s license. But I mean, I still have a right to drive. I just made a mistake.”

And then, like a true statesman, DeSantis delivered the knockout punch. “This is intentional to come in illegally. And it’s not just a question of missing a document. It’s a question of, you know, you violated the law. That was very clear and knowingly and with the help of the cartels in many cases.”

It wasn’t just a simple correction; it was a statement of principle. DeSantis wasn’t going to let anyone sidestep the gravity of illegal immigration by using politically correct language. He was setting the record straight, unapologetically, and without hesitation.

Avanier was caught off guard. He knew DeSantis meant business, so he rephrased his question and used the terminology of “illegal aliens.”

It was awesome.

🚨 OMG. This reporter just called illegals "undocumented," DeSantis corrected him, and the reporter re-phrased the question because of it.



REPORTER: Florida has hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants-



GOVERNOR DESANTIS: -The statutory term, per the Trump… pic.twitter.com/9nKkptj1kq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025

In that moment, DeSantis didn’t just correct a reporter; he stood as a champion for truth in a world clouded by political correctness. He didn’t flinch or back down, and he refused to let anyone water down the conversation about illegal immigration. By immediately correcting the use of “undocumented,” he made it clear that he wasn’t going to let euphemisms slip by. His firm stance and rejection of diluted language was a bold reminder of why DeSantis is a political force to be reckoned with.

If you’re wondering why Ron DeSantis is one of the most powerful voices in American politics today, look no further. In an era when the truth is often twisted or ignored, he’s the kind of leader who speaks plainly and stands on principle. He’s not worried about popularity; he’s focused on doing what’s right, and in this case, he absolutely nailed it.