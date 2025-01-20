Biden's Final Act As President Was a Massive Cover-Up for the Biden Crime Family

On his final day in office, Joe Biden issued controversial preemptive pardons for several high-profile figures, raising questions about the integrity of the pardon process. Among those pardoned were retired Gen. Mark Milley, accused of treason for actions during Trump’s final months, and Dr. Tony Fauci, who faced perjury allegations. Biden also pardoned several members of the January 6 Committee, which tampered with evidence and witnesses and committed obstruction of justice.

But if you thought that was the final disgrace of President Joe Biden, you were wrong. Literally, moments before he officially lost the powers of the presidency, the Biden administration revealed that Joe Biden had issued a preemptive pardon for his own family members. A “full and unconditional pardon” was given to his brother James B. Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Jones Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband John T. Owens “for any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon.”

Biden previously gave his son Hunter Biden an unconditional pardon last month, which came after he faced felony charges.

The timing and nature of these pardons raise troubling questions. How many crimes has the Biden family been involved in that necessitated a blanket pardon for them all? House Republicans have been investigating the Biden Crime Family for over a year now, so obviously Biden felt he had to protect them from facing accountability for their corruption, which included laundering millions from foreign countries through Biden family shell companies.

At a time when political trust is at an all-time low, the last few weeks of Biden’s presidency and indeed the final minutes of it further eroded public confidence in the political system. These pardons undermine the principle of justice but also leave Americans wondering if the highest office in the land has become a shield for the powerful and connected, particularly when it comes to the Biden family.

The presidential pardon process needs serious reform. When the pardons handed out in the closing days of an administration seem more like political and personal favors than acts of mercy, it undermines the integrity of the system. The public must demand greater transparency and accountability in the use of presidential power. Without change, we risk turning the pardon power into yet another tool for political corruption.

In reality, it wasn’t Trump who did that; it was Joe Biden. Since the election, Joe Biden has abused presidential pardon powers by issuing blanket pardons for thousands of criminals — including his son — and preemptive pardons for political allies and several family members and political figures. It was Biden, not Trump, who raised serious concerns about political favoritism and the erosion of justice.