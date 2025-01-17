Garland’s Farewell: A Slap to Those His Weaponized DOJ Targeted

If you thought Joe Biden’s farewell speech was bad, outgoing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s parting remarks might just give him a run for his money.

During his remarks, he warned about the “grave injustice” stemming from the abuse of Justice Department power. That was nothing short of ironic and insulting.

In light of the abuses committed under his leadership, his remarks came off as a masterclass in hypocrisy. Garland, who repeatedly emphasized the need for the DOJ to be free from “partisan influence,” seemed to forget that under his watch, the DOJ became a politically charged tool aimed squarely at one man — former President Donald Trump.

Garland claimed, “The same powers that enable the federal prosecutor to pursue justice also create the potential for grave injustice.” Yet, Garland presided over relentless, politically motivated investigations into Donald Trump and his associates, including baseless probes into Trump’s post-election actions, as well as using the DOJ to go after Biden’s political adversaries. In doing so, he allowed the DOJ to be exploited as a tool of political persecution.

Now Garland has the audacity to warn of the “grave injustice” that can result from the abuse of power — the very injustice he orchestrated?

Flashback: It Looks Like the Biden Administration Pressured a Resistant FBI to Raid Mar-a-Lago

Let’s look at his record. Garland, acting on Biden’s behalf, became a huge threat to the rule of law through his politicization and weaponization of the Department of Justice. His most notable abuse of power was the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which he personally approved.

Garland also failed to protect Supreme Court justices from illegal protests, even after an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Additionally, Garland authorized the FBI to investigate parents protesting school boards over transgender policies and critical race theory, falsely claiming a rise in threats. A whistleblower later revealed Garland lied to Congress about using counterterrorism tools against these parents. He also used the Department of Justice to prosecute pro-life activists who were exercising their First Amendment rights.

Garland’s DOJ also raided Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s home over a diary story, violating press freedoms. Furthermore, Garland selectively enforced the law, ignoring nursing home deaths in Democrat-run states while targeting states with voter integrity laws and abortion restrictions.

Those actions make his insistence on DOJ “independence” and that the department must make decisions based on justice, not politics, so laughable.

Flashback: Report Confirms Joe Biden Wanted His DOJ to Interfere with 2024 Election

In the end, Garland’s farewell speech was a brazen slap in the face to all those whom the DOJ unfairly targeted under his corrupt leadership. His tearful rhetoric about the department’s supposed integrity only underscores the sheer hypocrisy of his entire tenure. For Garland to claim that he stood for justice while presiding over a DOJ that he systematically weaponized for political gain is not merely ironic; it’s deeply insulting.

His legacy will not be one of upholding the rule of law, but rather of undermining it, eroding any semblance of impartiality, and using the DOJ as a political tool to target his enemies. Garland’s tenure will be remembered for sowing division and disillusionment, not for the pursuit of true justice.