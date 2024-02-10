Report Confirms Joe Biden Wanted His DOJ to Interfere with 2024 Election

On Friday night, another damaging story about Biden dropped — just in time for the weekend.

According to the story, Joe Biden has become increasingly frustrated with Attorney General Merrick Garland following the release of the Hur report. The report states that, despite publicly supporting the special counsel investigation, Biden privately questioned the need for a special counsel investigation at all, and wanted Garland to "rein in" the report.

"Joe Biden has told aides and outside advisers that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not do enough to rein in a special counsel report stating that the president had diminished mental faculties, according to two people close to the president, as White House frustration with the head of the Justice Department grows," reports Politico

Biden apparently wanted Garland to demand edits to the report to make it less embarrassing.

On top of that, he was also not happy with how long the probe into Hunter Biden was taking. But even more telling is that Biden isn’t happy that Garland didn’t move fast enough to go after Trump for so-called election interference.

As the story notes, Biden claimed that picking Garland was out of a desire "to restore a semblance of independence at the Department of Justice that he and others believed was lost under Donald Trump.”

“Your loyalty is not to me,” Biden said when he nominated Garland. “You won’t work for me. You are not the president or the vice president’s lawyer.”

Empty words, clearly. because it’s quite clear that independence is not what Biden wanted at all. He wanted a wingman, like Barack Obama had in Eric Holder. For the most part, that's what he's had. It was obvious from Biden's first year in office that is exactly what Garland was, but Garland "felt the need to appoint a special counsel in the classified documents case in part because the president’s team bungled when the first documents were discovered."

“The way in which the White House story kept changing at the outset made it much more difficult for the Justice Department to resist having a special counsel,” a former senior Justice Department official told Politico. “Had there been a very clear story at the beginning, it would have been easier.”

In other words, he had no choice.

But it's way worse than that. The story notes that Biden wished Garland had "moved sooner” on going after Trump, speculating that, by now, he might have faced trial and conviction. "In recent weeks, President Biden has grumbled to aides and advisers that had Garland moved sooner in his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s election interference, a trial may already be underway or even have concluded, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss private matters," the report explains.

Now, ask yourself: Why would he want to do that?

The answer is obvious, isn't it? Biden, like every other Democrat, is convinced Trump is guilty, and if Trump is found guilty of a federal crime, he would be disqualified from being president again. So, this report proves Biden wanted his Justice Department to interfere with the 2024 election. He wanted Trump taken out of the running already.

And considering the way Trump is beating him in the polls, you can see why.