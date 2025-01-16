WINNING: FBI Shuts Down DEI Office Before Trump's Inauguration

The FBI has closed its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office, according to an exclusive report from Fox News.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The decision follows growing criticism from Republican lawmakers. Earlier this month, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, condemning what she described as “radical” DEI initiatives that she argued had “endangered” Americans, citing the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans as an example.

"While the facts surrounding this unconscionable attack continue to emerge, what we know is deeply troubling: the suspect was in possession of weapons, improvised explosive devices, and an ISIS flag. This horrific incident constitutes a blatant act of terror on the American homeland, and the people of our country deserve to know whether federal law enforcement agencies can sufficiently prevent and respond to such incidents," Blackburn wrote in her letter. "To that end, I am deeply concerned that—under your leadership—the Bureau has prioritized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives over its core mission of protecting the American people.”

Blackburn’s letter also pointed to a report by retired FBI agents warning that the agency’s "law enforcement and intelligence capabilities of the FBI are degrading because the FBI is no longer hiring ‘the best and the brightest’ candidates." She also highlighted the 2021 hiring of a Chief Diversity Officer and the New Orleans field office’s “Diversity Agent Recruiting Event” held in July as examples of the agency’s intensified focus on DEI initiatives.

The letter continued:

Most recently, in a striking example of tone deafness, the New Orleans FBI Field office thought it important to brag on X about how many bracelets its agents had collected. Your decision to prioritize politics, pop culture, or almost anything else over your mission to protect the public has put Americans in harm’s way, and the January 1 terror attack was the inevitable consequence. Put simply, your focus on woke DEI initiatives at the FBI has endangered our national security and the lives of all Americans. Americans now feel increasingly unsafe because of incidents like the January 1 terror attack, and the FBI’s prioritization of diversity over competence shows that their concerns are well founded. Fortunately, the American people have spoken, and President Trump will soon bring law and order back to our nation,"

Blackburn also posed pointed questions regarding the FBI’s DEI hiring practices. She inquired about the number of employees the Bureau hired through its DEI initiatives, how these initiatives are funded, whether any funds were reallocated to support them, and how many individuals were hired during the New Orleans field office’s Diversity Agent Recruiting Event in July.

This announcement comes mere days before Trump’s inauguration. Talk about winning!