Trump's Hiring Requirements for His New Administration Are Something Else!

Donald Trump’s first term was plagued by a series of poor hiring decisions. Many administration staffers were establishment insiders focused on sabotaging Trump's presidency and securing lucrative book deals, while others were never truly committed to advancing the Trump agenda. Determined to avoid repeating those missteps, Trump has laid out strict new hiring guidelines, which he detailed in a candid post on Truth Social.

In a characteristically bold and direct message, Trump shared that his team has already hired over 1,000 people for his prospective administration. “They are outstanding in every way,” he assured, promising that the American people “will see the fruits of their labor over the coming years.” With his trademark optimism, Trump reiterated his pledge to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” emphasizing that it will happen “very quickly.”

However, the real attention-grabber in the post came in the form of a clear directive regarding personnel recommendations. Trump made it abundantly clear who not to suggest for positions in his administration, targeting several prominent figures and organizations.

In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), “Dumb as a Rock” John Bolton, “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This post, like much of Trump’s rhetoric, underscores his determination to build a team fully aligned with his vision while rejecting the influence of those he deems disloyal or beholden to the establishment. Though many admire his no-nonsense approach, I can’t help but wish he’d strike a more diplomatic tone. That said, this directive is likely the right move to ensure a second Trump administration runs more effectively than the first. His commitment to making a “very quick” turnaround in restoring American greatness is unmistakable, as is his clear disdain for those he views as obstacles to that mission.

Let’s be honest: this message will undoubtedly energize his supporters while deepening the divide with his critics. If nothing else, Trump’s latest remarks leave no ambiguity about the administration he plans to lead: one built on loyalty, ideological consistency, and an unapologetic rejection of the establishment status quo. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Joe Biden had an administration full of loyalists, as did Barack Obama. Obama’s first Attorney General, Eric Holder, literally described himself as Obama’s wingman, for crying out loud. Loyalty is not a crime, and Trump’s desire to surround himself with like-minded individuals is not only practical but arguably essential. In fact, considering the backstabbing and leaks that plagued Trump's first term, it’s hard to blame him for demanding unwavering alignment from his team.