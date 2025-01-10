Charlamagne Tha God Finally Discovers That Obama Is a Phony and a Hypocrite

In a recent conversation on “The Breakfast Club,” host Charlamagne Tha God raised pointed criticisms about former President Barack Obama’s optics when he shared a moment of camaraderie with Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral that went viral on social media. Charlamagne made it clear he saw this interaction as a stark contradiction to Obama’s previous rhetoric against Trump.

Gee, Obama a hypocrite?

Charlamagne began by questioning the political optics of the moment, saying, “After you went so hard calling somebody a threat to democracy and calling somebody a fascist and now you just chummy-chummy with the man? You told us he was a threat to democracy. To me, that’s just terrible political optics.”

This exchange of friendly banter between Obama and Trump didn’t sit well with Charlamagne, who expressed frustration at the apparent shift in Obama’s demeanor. He pointed out the hypocrisy, asking rhetorically, “Would you giggle with Hitler?”

He continued, emphasizing the discrepancy between Obama’s past condemnations of Trump and their seemingly lighthearted interaction. “They was calling him a fascist, just like his VP called him Hitler. Would you giggle with Hitler?” Charlamagne was clearly disturbed by the inconsistency in Obama’s behavior, especially considering the inflammatory language the former president and his team used about Trump.

“If you really believe—because this is what they said— if you believe that this person is going to jail his political opponents and you believe this person is going to seek revenge against his political opponents, you probably being that kiki into all I’m saying, it just looks like terrible political optics,” he said.

This moment led to further back-and-forth between Charlamagne and DJ Envy. DJ Envy pushed back against Charlamagne’s take, arguing that the two may have been talking about something completely innocuous. However, Charlamagne wasn’t swayed.

“He was showing all his teeth,” Charlamagne pointed out. “And you showing all your teeth after you said this man was a threat to democracy and you called him a fascist? Come on, man, knock it off, that's not regular political rhetoric to use against a person and then just sit there and act like it's all good after the fact.”

This disagreement between the two hosts underscored the larger issue Charlamagne had with Obama’s behavior: the stark contrast between the intense political language used to describe Trump and the subsequent moment of shared laughter. To Charlamagne, the act seemed to diminish the severity of Obama’s previous accusations, even if the conversation was unrelated to politics.

While DJ Envy maintained that it was impossible to judge the full scope of the conversation based on a brief clip, Charlamagne’s frustration with Obama’s actions was clear. He wasn’t just critical of the moment itself but of the larger political theater at play. “Politics is all WWE,” Charlamagne remarked, likening the spectacle to scripted entertainment. His point was that politicians often escalate rhetoric for political gain, only to backtrack or downplay their words when it suits them.

Charlamagne on Obama laughing with Trump at Carter funeral: "After you went so hard calling somebody a threat to democracy and calling somebody a fascist and now you just chummy chummy with the man? You told us he was a threat to democracy. To me, that’s just terrible political… pic.twitter.com/KeHsQrz9uC — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 10, 2025

Ultimately, Charlamagne’s critique of Obama wasn’t just about this one interaction with Trump — it was a broader condemnation of the political theater that he’s suddenly discovered. Honestly, the most surprising thing about this exchange was that it took him so long to realize that Democrats don’t actually believe the incendiary rhetoric they use all the time.